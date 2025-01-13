Yoshi Mobility joins CALSTART to accelerate the advancement of EV charging technologies

The partnership will continue to develop and implement innovative EV charging solutions

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yoshi Mobility , a leading tech-enabled mobility services provider, is embarking on a strategic partnership with CALSTART , a national nonprofit dedicated to developing a high-tech clean transportation industry. This collaboration aims to drive technological advancement with mobile charging for electric vehicles (EVs).

Last month, Yoshi Mobility's fuel division was acquired by EZFill Holdings (NASDAQ: EZFL) so the company is now focused on non-fuel fleet services and enabling an electric future. The partnership between Yoshi Mobility and CALSTART leverages the latter's extensive experience in clean transportation development and Yoshi Mobility's innovative approach to EV charging and mobility technologies. By joining forces, the two organizations will work together to:

Develop and demonstrate cutting-edge EV charging technologies

Accelerate market adoption of these emerging technologies

Collaborate on policy initiatives to support continued EV charging innovation

"This partnership is one of many steps we're taking towards a broader rollout of our mobile EV charging solutions," said Bryan Frist , CEO & Co-Founder of Yoshi Mobility. "By collaborating with CALSTART, we're not just developing these new technologies - we're working together on where they can be most quickly deployed to fill gaps in the EV charging ecosystem."

To date, Yoshi Mobility has provided EV charging solutions to major OEMs, autonomous vehicle companies, and rideshare operators across the country. Its enterprise customers consist of large EV operators managing hundreds of light-duty vehicles requiring up to 1 megawatt of energy per day. The EV charging solutions provide a turnkey gap-charging option for EV fleet operators who do not have a way to get connected to the utility grid to charge their vehicles. Yoshi Mobility also provides on-site preventative maintenance for fleets and virtual vehicle inspections for partners like Uber and Turo.

CALSTART's proven track record of driving innovation in clean transportation since 1992 provides a robust framework for this collaboration. The nonprofit's comprehensive approach - spanning technology development, market acceleration, policy work, and member support - aligns with Yoshi Mobility's commitment to innovative mobility solutions.

"We're excited to welcome Yoshi Mobility to our team of clean transportation leaders," said Jared Schnader , Vice President of Members Services at CALSTART.

About Yoshi Mobility

Yoshi Mobility is a tech-enabled mobility services provider. The company has completed millions of vehicle services through its network of certified mobile technicians who provide both on-site and virtual services including EV charging, virtual inspections, and preventative maintenance. To date, Yoshi Mobility has raised more than $60 million with investments from General Motors Ventures, Bridgestone, and ExxonMobil. Other investors include NBA All-Star Kevin Durant, NFL legend Joe Montana, and Y-Combinator in Silicon Valley. To learn more about Yoshi Mobility, please visit https://www.yoshimobility.com . For media inquiries, please contact [email protected] .

About CALSTART

A mission-driven industry organization focused on transportation decarbonization and clean air for all, CALSTART has offices in New York, Michigan, Colorado, California, Florida, and Europe. CALSTART is uniquely positioned to build the national clean transportation industry by working closely with its 285 member companies and building on the lessons learned from the major programs it manages for the State of California. CALSTART manages more than $500 million in vehicle incentive and technical assistance programs in the United States and is leading a global effort to build the zero-emission commercial vehicle market.

SOURCE Yoshi Mobility