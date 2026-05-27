Yoshi Mobility teams up with Flex for digital inspections

Collaboration focuses on accelerating driver onboarding while improving towing safety and operational compliance

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Yoshi Mobility announced a partnership with Flex aimed at streamlining the onboarding and safety verification process for Flex's nationwide network of gig-based towing drivers.

Flex provides on-demand moving services to customers across the US using a fleet of smart trailers and a marketplace of independent gig drivers using their own pickup trucks. As demand has grown with its geographic expansion, onboarding and screening qualified drivers has become an operational bottleneck.

In the past, the Flex's driver activation process could take up to two weeks, despite the actual vetting process requiring only a few days. The company engaged Yoshi Mobility to help accelerate onboarding while improving consistency, safety verification, and operational scalability.

Through the partnership, Yoshi Mobility will design and implement inspection and onboarding workflows focused on verifying that drivers have properly equipped and roadworthy towing vehicles and assessing driver readiness to safely tow trailers or provide training pathways where needed.

"Flex represents the type of operational challenge our technology and platform was built to solve," said Paul Diepenbrock, Yoshi Mobility's Vice President of Product & Growth. "Transportation and logistics companies are increasingly dependent on distributed workforces and personal vehicles. The challenge is creating systems that can verify safety, equipment readiness, and operational compliance quickly and consistently at scale."

The onboarding process may also incorporate remote inspections, real-time video verification, digital document review, towing equipment validation, and driver capability assessments.

"Building a reliable marketplace starts with high-quality supply, and driver onboarding is one of the most important parts of that process. Partnering with Yoshi Mobility helps us verify vehicle readiness and safety standards more consistently as we scale," said Luke Dickens, Head of Marketplace at Flex. "It's an important step toward building a more scalable, tech-enabled marketplace across all of our markets."

Originally founded as a direct-to-consumer mobile fueling company after emerging from Y Combinator in 2016, Yoshi Mobility has evolved into a digital vehicle inspection and verification company serving fleets, rideshare, and mobility platforms nationwide.

Today, the company provides AI-powered inspection workflows, real-time video verification, and fleet-optimized compliance solutions. Mobility platforms, including Uber and Turo have utilized Yoshi Mobility's services for vehicle quality and safety support.

The partnership comes as Yoshi Mobility reports achieving cash flow profitability in the first quarter of 2026 while also delivering its fifth consecutive quarter of revenue growth.

About Yoshi Mobility

Yoshi Mobility is a U.S.-based digital vehicle inspection company. The company has completed millions of vehicle services through its network of technicians who provide both on-site and remote inspections. To learn more about Yoshi Mobility, please visit https://www.yoshimobility.com. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

About Flex

Flex is an on-demand moving and storage company operating in more than 25 cities across the U.S. Through a gig-powered marketplace of independent drivers and professional movers, Flex offers residential and commercial customers a seamless way to manage local and long-distance moves, with the convenience of online booking and transparent pricing. To learn more, visit goflex.com.

SOURCE Yoshi Mobility