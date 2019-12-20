'Yoshiki Live At Carnegie Hall' Classical Music Special A Smash Hit For The Holidays On PBS

YOSHIKI LIVE AT CARNEGIE HALL was filmed during YOSHIKI's multiple, sold-out solo concerts at the stunning Carnegie Hall in New York City. The classically-trained pianist, composer and Japanese rock star performed with the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra to standing ovations from American audiences.

The heartfelt, must-see concert event has been in demand on all major PBS-affiliated TV stations nationwide throughout the year after its premiere on WNET Thirteen, New York City (PBS)--the most-watched public television channel in America. As New Year's Eve and New Year's Day remain the prime viewing dates for arts and culture supporters on PBS TV, the YOSHIKI LIVE AT CARNEGIE HALL music special is quickly establishing itself as essential holiday programming on public television across the U.S.

Listed below is the YOSHIKI LIVE AT CARNEGIE HALL holiday celebration broadcast schedule.

CITY DATE TIME STATION Los Angeles December 21 10:00pm KCET2 New York December 29 11:00pm WNYE Denver December 31 8:30pm KRMA Detroit December 31 9:30pm WTVS Pittsburgh December 31 9:30pm WQED Seattle December 31 9:30pm KCTS Albuquerque December 31 10:00pm KNME Jacksonville December 31 10:30pm WJCT San Antonio December 31 10:00pm KLRN Portland December 31 11:00pm OPB Charlotte January 1 12:00am WTVI Miami January 1 1:00am WPBT Denver January 1 1:30am KRMA Albuquerque January 1 4:00am KNME Columbus January 1 4:00pm WOUB Tampa January 1 10:30pm WEDU

YOSHIKI – rock drummer, classical pianist, leader of the group X JAPAN, and one of the most influential composers in Japanese history – has headlined concerts across the globe, including Madison Square Garden, Wembley Arena and Tokyo Dome. His Carnegie Hall performance has been praised by major media, including:

"YOSHIKI delivers a performance of a lifetime at Carnegie Hall." – HuffPost

"After tragedy, YOSHIKI has used music to heal." – New York Post

"A majestic performance." – Loudwire

Program Description :

Composer, classically trained pianist, rock drummer, and leader of the rock group X JAPAN, best-selling Japanese musician YOSHIKI packed Carnegie Hall in New York City for two back-to-back performances, captured in the program YOSHIKI: LIVE AT CARNEGIE HALL. Hosted by actor Mark Walberg (Antiques Roadshow), the concert features the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra and includes the theme songs for the Golden Globe Awards and the 10th anniversary of Emperor Akihito's reign in Japan, plus Yoshiki's heartfelt rendition of "The Star Spangled Banner."

ABOUT YOSHIKI:

YOSHIKI was named by Consequence of Sound as "one of the most influential musicians and composers in Japanese history" and is described by Billboard magazine as "prolific" and "a musical innovator." He received the Asian Icon Award from the U.K.'s Classic Rock magazine and in 2017 was chosen to be the first-ever Japanese man on the cover of Vogue Japan .

In 2013, YOSHIKI released his classical solo album, Yoshiki Classical , which included works co-produced by acclaimed Beatles producer Sir George Martin. The album debuted at #1 on the iTunes Classical Music chart in 10 countries, and featured performances by YOSHIKI as both the composer and pianist with the London Philharmonic Orchestra.

In 2014, YOSHIKI performed his first Yoshiki Classical World Tour, with sold-out shows in 10 countries.

In 2018, YOSHIKI composed the theme song "Red Swan" for the "Attack on Titan" anime series, one of the most popular animations in the world, and the track reached #1 on iTunes Rock charts in 14 countries. The same year, YOSHIKI performed his sold-out classical concert series Yoshiki Classical 2018 at Tokyo International Forum with guest performer Sarah Brightman.

The special-edition digital single of Sarah Brightman's performance of "Miracle" – composed by YOSHIKI – was released worldwide in 2018 and ranked in the Top 10 iTunes Classical Music charts in 15 countries.

YOSHIKI is currently composing music for xXx 4 , the next film in the blockbuster franchise starring Vin Diesel.

YOSHIKI Website: http://www.yoshiki.net

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yoshikiofficial

For YOSHIKI media requests, contact:

Libby Coffey

PRIME PR GROUP, INC.

+1 626-676-4993

LCoffey@primeprgroup.com

SOURCE YOSHIKI

Related Links

http://www.yoshiki.net

