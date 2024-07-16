Yoshino Announces BIG Prime Day Special Offers for Summer Adventures

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yoshino, a leading expert in solid-state power solutions, is thrilled to announce an unbeatable sale in celebration of the 2024 Prime Day. Whether you're gearing up for a summer adventure, planning a family camping trip, or embarking on an overland journey, Yoshino offers the perfect portable power solutions to keep you energized and enhance your outdoor experience.

Yoshino Prime Day Extravaganza

From July 16 to July 17, take advantage of significant discounts on a wide range of Yoshino products available on YoshinoPower.com and the Yoshino Amazon Store . This includes portable power stations and bundles with Yoshino's solar panels, providing sustainable energy for your outdoor activities. Save up to 33% on portable power solutions for your next trip.

Here are some exciting Prime Day deals on the Yoshino collection:

Yoshino B4000 SST + (3) SP200 Solar Panels – Save $950!

This bundle includes a 4000W power station and three 200W solar panels. Thanks to solid-state battery technology, the B4000 SST power station offers more power per pound than any other power station and is safer too. Harness the power of the sun; it takes just 4.5 hours of sunlight to reach 80% capacity with three SP200 solar panels (600W Input). Embrace renewable energy with this 200W Solar Panel Bundle and keep your devices powered wherever you go.

Yoshino B4000 SST – Save $660!

Designed for long-term outdoor activities, the Yoshino B4000 SST is a fan favorite with a larger capacity. It boasts a remarkable 2611Wh capacity in an unbelievably lightweight and portable design, providing reliable power for devices such as electric grills, car refrigerators, coffee makers, projectors, and more for days. With ultra-fast recharging, the B4000 SST can be charged to 80% in just 70 minutes, ensuring your devices are powered up in no time.

Yoshino B330 SST – Save 33%!

The Yoshino B330 SST power station is the most portable option in our lineup, offering unlimited power and freedom for your trips. Weighing only 4.5kg, it is 33% lighter than competitive products, making it easy to transport from RV travel to camping in the wild, to beach barbecues. With 8 output ports, you can power up to 8 devices simultaneously.

Yoshino SP200 Solar Panel – Save 20%!

Break free from traditional power sources and switch to a sustainable alternative. Lightweight, foldable, and water-resistant, this solar panel is the perfect choice for Yoshino power stations. Yoshino emphasizes compactness for solar panels, just as they do for their iconic portable power stations. The Yoshino SP200 is smaller than comparable 200W panels, saving space and perfectly fitting larger capacity products like the Yoshino B2000 SST and B4000 SST power stations.

Explore more and save more with Yoshino power! Don't miss out on these special offers for your outdoor adventures with the world's leading solid-state battery technology. Enjoy summer fun and embrace the great outdoors now!

About Yoshino

Founded in Los Angeles, CA (United States), Yoshino aims to create a better world through solid-state battery technology. Yoshino combines elegant design with advanced solid-state lithium battery technology to create premium portable power stations that fit seamlessly into your lifestyle. The products from Yoshino offer uncompromising safety, enduring reliability, and are expertly crafted to meet the highest standards of excellence, ensuring you stay powered wherever life takes you.

