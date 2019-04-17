Yoshinoya Announces Opening of Newest Store in Bakersfield, CA - The Second of Many New Stores Coming to Southern CA in 2019

The new Bakersfield store located at 1519 White Lane seeks to be the go-to dining destination for the local community. The sleek and modern design provides an elevated customer experience. The location will be open from 9:00 AM to 11:00 PM daily, offering Yoshinoya's iconic menu items such as Original Beef, Teriyaki Chicken, Habanero Chicken, Grilled Tilapia and Sweet Chili Shrimp – all served with its award-winning steamed rice or noodles. The location also features new menu items including grilled Japanese Yakisoba Noodles, Orange Chicken and grilled Steak & Peppers.

"We are proud to serve the Bakersfield community with our unique dining experience and affordable, fresh menu," said Mario Garcia, Director of Operations. "The community has been so welcoming and the store's popularity reflects the excitement."

The brand new store located at the corner of South H Street and White Lane in Bakersfield is built in the new, modern architecture style that Yoshinoya has adopted. Yoshinoya is uniquely positioned in the fast casual arena, and Yoshinoya knows that the Bakersfield residents will love its approach to serving quick, affordable Japanese-style food.

Fresh, wholesome Japanese-style cuisine is the essence of the Yoshinoya Japanese Kitchen menu. Dating back to 1899 with the opening of its first restaurant in Tokyo, Japan, Yoshinoya is among the oldest quick-service restaurant chains in operation. Throughout its century of experience, Yoshinoya continues to grow aggressively while operating or franchising more than 2,000 restaurants in Japan, Mainland China, Shanghai, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Philippines and the United States. The menu is based on fresh ingredients served in a variety of rice bowls, including the original Beef Bowl© that started it all in 1899. Yoshinoya has more than 100+ restaurants in California with plans for expansion through additional company restaurants. For more information, visit http://www.YoshinoyaAmerica.com

