Yoshinoya Japanese Kitchen Celebrates Super Bowl LV with $14.99 Combo Feast Deal

With a variety of freshly prepared, completely customizable options to choose from, guests can build each Combo Bowl with their choice of two proteins, nutritious veggies and award-winning rice. Whether hankering for a classic, like the Grilled Teriyaki Chicken and Original Beef, or more recent menu additions, like Orange Chicken and Grilled BBQ Beef, these hearty faves are sure to tackle hunger.

"Super Bowl parties look a lot different this year. As our fans are staying home and being safe, we wanted to make mealtime easy so they can sit back and enjoy the game," said Angella Green, Director of Marketing. "And, at $14.99, this deal is a sure win."

How to redeem:

1) Register for the Yoshinoya app

2) Tap "Account"

3) Tap "Enter Coupon Code"

4) Enter code: BIGGAME

5) Tap "Add to Account"

6) Scan the Yoshinoya app in store or apply the offer to an online order

Guests can order through the Yoshinoya app for contactless delivery or easy pick-up.

Combo Feast offer of 2 Combo Bowls, 4 Spring Rolls and 4 Boneless Wings for $14.99 valid February 3-7, 2021. Offer only available on the Yoshinoya app. Valid at participating locations. Additional for upgrades. Not valid with any other offer or discount. No substitutions. See app for details.

About Yoshinoya Japanese Kitchen

Fresh, wholesome Japanese-style cuisine is the essence of the Yoshinoya Japanese Kitchen menu. Dating back to 1899 with the opening of its first restaurant in Tokyo, Japan, Yoshinoya is among the oldest quick-service restaurant chains in operation. Throughout its century of experience, Yoshinoya continues to grow aggressively while operating or franchising more than 2,000 restaurants in Japan, Mainland China, Shanghai, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Philippines and the United States, including over 100 locations in California. The menu is based on fresh ingredients served in a variety of rice bowls, including the original Beef Bowl® that started it all in 1899. For more information, visit the company's website.

Yoshinoya Japanese Kitchen Media Relations

213.479.4001

[email protected]

Beef Bowl® is a registered trademark of Yoshinoya.



