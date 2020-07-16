Yoshinoya Japanese Kitchen Debuts in Spring Valley, Their Fourth Opening in San Diego, CA

The new restaurant located at 1025 Sweetwater Rd, seeks to be the go-to quick service dining destination for the local community. The sleek and modern design reflects the brand's recent refresh, providing an elevated guest experience. The location's drive-thru will be open 24 hours daily, or guests can order take out inside from 9:00 am to 10:00 pm. Orders can also be placed for contactless delivery or pick-up through the Yoshinoya app or at yoshinoyaamerica.com.

On the menu are iconic items such as the Original Beef, Teriyaki Chicken, Orange Chicken, Grilled Tilapia and Sweet Chili Shrimp – all are served with their award-winning steamed rice or noodles and choice of vegetable. New limited time only Grilled BBQ Beef, featuring tender beef that's grilled to perfection with white onions and tossed in a sweet and savory Asian BBQ sauce, will also launch at opening.

"We're here in Spring Valley to provide our guests with flavorful, Japanese influenced homestyle cooking, all at an affordable price," said Angella Green, Director of Marketing. "While this is a challenging time for all of us, we're eager to serve the local community with a smile –behind the mask, of course."

Yoshinoya Japanese Kitchen is closely following city and state guidelines and will open the San Diego restaurant with social distancing measures in place. Additionally, all employees will be wearing masks and gloves, as well as practicing proper handwashing and food safety protocol.

Guests can also join the Yoshinoya Rewards loyalty program and earn 5 points for every dollar spent, redeemable towards more free food. Members receive a FREE Regular Bowl for signing up, as well as gain access to exclusive deals and news. For more information on Yoshinoya Rewards, and their menu, visit yoshinoyaamerica.com.

About Yoshinoya

Fresh, wholesome Japanese-style cuisine is the essence of the Yoshinoya Japanese Kitchen menu. Dating back to 1899 with the opening of its first restaurant in Tokyo, Japan, Yoshinoya is among the oldest quick-service restaurant chains in operation. Throughout its century of experience, Yoshinoya continues to grow aggressively while operating or franchising more than 2,000 restaurants in Japan, Mainland China, Shanghai, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Philippines and the United States, including over 100 locations in California. The menu is based on fresh ingredients served in a variety of rice bowls, including the original Beef Bowl© that started it all in 1899. For more information, visit www.YoshinoyaAmerica.com

Media Contact

Angella Green (310) 217-2174, [email protected]

SOURCE Yoshinoya America

Related Links

http://www.yoshinoyaamerica.com

