Yoshinoya Japanese Kitchen Gets Real Meaty with New Combo XL Bowl

Getting to the meat of the matter, Yoshinoya will celebrate the launch through "Meat Up Mondays" all April long. Each Monday, loyalty members will earn an extra 50 points when ordering the Combo XL Bowl online.

"We're calling all carnivores with the launch of our protein-packed Combo XL Bowl, giving them the chance to go big for just a buck," said Angella Green, Director of Marketing. "Just download the app, order up your faves and begin earning even more points with every delicious bite."

To kick off the first "Meat Up Monday," guests purchasing a Combo XL on Monday, April 12th will receive a free, limited edition Yoshinoya collector's cup and five (5) lucky winners will also have a chance to win $50 in Yoshinoya Bowl Bucks, to fuel future Meat Ups. Additionally, the brand will engage its fans with "Meaty Conversation Starters" and share "Meaty Moments," showcasing the fresh, homestyle cooking done in their kitchens every day.

Known for its completely customizable menu, guest ordering the Combo XL can choose from a selection of large proteins, ranging from classics, like Original Beef and Teriyaki Chicken to new fan faves Grilled BBQ Beef and Orange Chicken. No matter the combination, all offerings can be ordered online for contactless delivery, curbside or in-store pick-up. Meals can also be ordered and enjoyed in-restaurant at the brand's socially distanced dining room or patio tables.

"Say goodbye to 'Sunday Scaries' and start your week off right…with more meat," said Green.

Earn 50 extra points on all orders including Combo using the Yoshinoya app on 4/12, 4/19 and 4/26, 2021. Please allow 24 hours for your account to reflect 50 extra points. Limit two purchases per day. Point total will be rounded to the nearest dollar based on subtotal and then 50 points added. See Yoshinoya app for details.

Yoshinoya collector's cups are available in store for Combo XL purchases on 4/12/21, while supplies last.

