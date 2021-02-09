Yoshinoya Japanese Kitchen Highlights Seafood Sensations During Lenten Season

"As people are searching for non-meat choices this time of year, we proudly offer a variety of seafood options to choose from," said Angella Green, Marketing Director. "Whether you're craving more indulgent offerings, like our hearty Clam Chowder Soup and crispy Sweet Chili Shrimp, or prefer a lighter entrée like our Grilled Tilapia, we've got you covered."

Known for its completely customizable menu, the Grilled Tilapia and Sweet Chili Shrimp bowls are served with a choice of award-winning rice and nutritious veggies. No matter your selection, all offerings are available via contactless delivery or easy pick-up.

Yoshinoya is also celebrating National Clam Chowder Day by giving guests a chance to win their velvety smooth Clam Chowder FREE for a year. From February 22-28, all orders placed on the Yoshinoya app containing the creamy goodness will not only receive double points, but also will enter the guest into the brand's sweepstakes.

"Guests are obsessed with our Clam Chowder," said Green. "With the Lenten Season and National Clam Chowder Day upon us, we wanted to reward them by giving a chance to enjoy their fave on us, all year long. The more times you order during the promotional period, the more entries you receive. So, dive into a bowl today."

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Must be at least 18 years of age and a legal resident of the United States, or D.C. Sweepstakes begins on February 22, 2021 at 12:01 a.m. PST and ends on February 28, 2021 at 11:59:59 p.m. PST. For complete rules, go to www.yoshinoyaamerica.com/chowdersweeps. Void where prohibited. All rights reserved.

Earn double points on all orders including Clam Chowder using the Yoshinoya app from February 22-28, 2021. Please allow 24 hours for your account to reflect double points. Limit two purchases per day. Point total will be rounded to the nearest dollar based on subtotal and then doubled. See Yoshinoya app for details.

Fresh, wholesome Japanese-style cuisine is the essence of the Yoshinoya Japanese Kitchen menu. Dating back to 1899 with the opening of its first restaurant in Tokyo, Japan, Yoshinoya is among the oldest quick-service restaurant chains in operation. Throughout its century of experience, Yoshinoya continues to grow aggressively while operating or franchising more than 2,000 restaurants in Japan, Mainland China, Shanghai, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Philippines and the United States, including over 100 locations in California. The menu is based on fresh ingredients served in a variety of rice bowls, including the original Beef Bowl® that started it all in 1899. For more information, visit the company's website.

