Yoshinoya Japanese Kitchen Introduces a Sweet Treat this Summer

To celebrate, from July 14 th to 20 th , fans can get Donut Dippers delivered FREE with DoorDash orders of $15 or more. Sweetening the deal, from July 20 th to 26 th , the brand is also offering a FREE order of Donut Dippers with the purchase of any bowl through the Yoshinoya app or online at www.yoshinoyaamerica.com . Guests simply enter the code 'DONUT' into their Yoshinoya Rewards account, which is redeemable through online orders or can be scanned in-restaurant.

"We're all about giving our guests enticing flavors and a tremendous value, and our new Donut Dippers hit the mark," said Dar Vasseghi, Yoshinoya's CEO. "These insanely addicting portable treats make for the perfect snack or compliment to any meal. Our guests raved about them during test, and we're excited to now offer them systemwide."

Yoshinoya offers carryout, drive-thru and contactless delivery through third party partners at most of its restaurants across the West Coast.

*Price and participation may vary by location

About Yoshinoya

Fresh, wholesome Japanese-style cuisine is the essence of the Yoshinoya Japanese Kitchen menu. Dating back to 1899 with the opening of its first restaurant in Tokyo, Japan, Yoshinoya is among the oldest quick-service restaurant chains in operation. Throughout its century of experience, Yoshinoya continues to grow aggressively while operating or franchising more than 2,000 restaurants in Japan, Mainland China, Shanghai, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Philippines and the United States, including over 100 locations in California. The menu is based on fresh ingredients served in a variety of rice bowls, including the original Beef Bowl® that started it all in 1899. For more information, visit www.YoshinoyaAmerica.com.

