Yoshinoya Japanese Kitchen is Treating Guests to a $0 Delivery Fee this Halloween

"To celebrate Halloween week, we thought we'd make it even easier for our fans to order their Yoshinoya favorites for delivery to their door with a $0 Delivery Fee," said Angella Green, Yoshinoya's Director of Marketing. "Whether they're looking forward to a night in, or need a quick bite before celebrating spooky season, Yoshinoya offers a multitude of options for the entire family to enjoy, all at an affordable price."

Along with a $0 Delivery Fee on Uber Eats from October 26th through November 1st, the brand will also be offering free delivery for all orders placed through the Yoshinoya App and YoshinoyaAmerica.com for the entire month of November.

*Expires Sunday, November 1st. Terms and other fees still apply. See Uber Eats app for availability.

About Yoshinoya Japanese Kitchen

Fresh, wholesome Japanese-style cuisine is the essence of the Yoshinoya Japanese Kitchen menu. Dating back to 1899 with the opening of its first restaurant in Tokyo, Japan, Yoshinoya is among the oldest quick-service restaurant chains in operation. Throughout its century of experience, Yoshinoya continues to grow aggressively while operating or franchising more than 2,000 restaurants in Japan, Mainland China, Shanghai, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Philippines and the United States, including over 100 locations in California. The menu is based on fresh ingredients served in a variety of rice bowls, including the original Beef Bowl® that started it all in 1899. For more information, visit the company's website.

