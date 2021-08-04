Yoshinoya Japanese Kitchen Raises the Stakes by Bringing Back Guest Favorite Grilled Steak

Making the stakes even higher, Yoshinoya will celebrate this summer launch with double Yoshinoya Rewards points from 8/4 thru 8/15 when guests order Grilled Steak through the Yoshinoya app. Just download the Yoshinoya app, order Grilled Steak and begin earning even more points towards free food.

Marketing Director, Angella Green says, "Now guests can meat their heart out with a new savory and delicious entrée choice. A top seller, Grilled Steak is a guest fave so we are excited to bring it back and provide another craveable entrée our team is proud to serve."

Paired with Grilled Steak rollout, the brand is also introducing a new large fountain drink starting at $2.69. All Yoshinoya offerings can be ordered online for contactless delivery, curbside or in-store pick-up. Meals can also currently be ordered and enjoyed in-restaurant at the brand's socially distanced dining rooms or patio tables.

Earn double points on all orders including Grilled Steak when using the Yoshinoya app 8/4 – 8/15, 2021. Please allow 24 hours for your account to reflect 2X points. Limit two purchases per day. Point total will be rounded to the nearest dollar based on subtotal and then doubled. See Yoshinoya app for details.

Fresh, wholesome Japanese-style cuisine is the essence of the Yoshinoya Japanese Kitchen menu. Dating back to 1899 with the opening of its first restaurant in Tokyo, Japan, Yoshinoya is among the oldest quick-service restaurant chains in operation. Throughout its century of experience, Yoshinoya continues to grow aggressively while operating or franchising more than 2,000 restaurants in Japan, Mainland China, Shanghai, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Philippines and the United States, including over 100 locations in California. The menu is based on fresh ingredients served in a variety of rice bowls, including the original Beef Bowl® that started it all in 1899. See what's cooking.

