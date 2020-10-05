Yoshinoya Japanese Kitchen Rewards Team Members and Guests for Making Their Voice Heard During the 2020 Election

A free order of Donut Dippers with purchase of any bowl on Election Day, November 3 rd , for any guest who shows their "I Voted" sticker in restaurant, or uses code "IVOTED" on the Yoshinoya App or YoshinoyaAmerica.com*

"We believe in the importance of individual expression and providing freedom of choice, whether it be in customizing your favorite bowl, or selecting the future leaders of this country," said Dar Vasseghi, CEO. "Now more than ever, it's vital that everyone has the time and resources needed to make informed decisions and cast their vote."

*One free order of Donut Dippers per person, while supplies last.

About Yoshinoya

Fresh, wholesome Japanese-style cuisine is the essence of the Yoshinoya Japanese Kitchen menu. Dating back to 1899 with the opening of its first restaurant in Tokyo, Japan, Yoshinoya is among the oldest quick-service restaurant chains in operation. Throughout its century of experience, Yoshinoya continues to grow aggressively while operating or franchising more than 2,000 restaurants in Japan, Mainland China, Shanghai, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Philippines and the United States, including over 100 locations in California. The menu is based on fresh ingredients served in a variety of rice bowls, including the original Beef Bowl® that started it all in 1899. For more information, visit the company's website.

Beef Bowl® is a registered trademark of Yoshinoya.

SOURCE Yoshinoya America

