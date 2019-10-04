Yoshitaka Amano, the Character Designer of TV Anime Series GIBIATE, Unveiled New Characters, Leading Voice Actor Tetsuya Kakihara, and All-Star Voice Cast at New York Comic Con 2019

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GIBIATE PROJECT Production Committee, the production group behind the TV Anime Series GIBIATE, unveiled new characters and announced staff at their panel during New York Comic Con 2019 and Anime Fest on Friday, October 4th. GIBIATE assembles legendary Japanese creators, including Yoshitaka Amano, Naoki Serizawa and Yuzo Koshiro - all internationally acclaimed in the cultural scene of Japanese anime, manga and the game industry. The announcement was made by Yoshitaka Amano, the character designer of the anime and invited special guest speaker at NYCC - the largest comic convention on the East Coast of the US, held annually in Manhattan, New York since 2006.

New characters and new voice cast were unveiled at the panel. Kanzaki Sensui, the leading character in the anime, is voiced by Tetsuya Kakihara - a world famous voice actor who played leading roles in anime series Fairy Tail and Gurren Lagann. The all-star voice cast also includes: Yukiyo Fujii as Kathleen, Hiroki Touchi as Sanada Kenroku, and Michio Hazama as Onikura Yukinojyo. GIBIATE is greatly expected as a global IP project, with all-star cast and content. The first trailer for GIBIATE premiered at Anime Expo 2019 in July and successfully exceeded 400k views in 2 weeks. Over half of the views were from America and China, which shows GIBIATE is eagerly anticipated among anime fans around the world. Other new characters unveiled and designed by Yoshitaka Amano: Hatonami Renjiro, Soshigaya Guren, Mikimoto Isao, Hamuro Katsunori, and Sakuma Hidenori.

Gibiate Project Official website: https://gibiate.com/

Gibiate blog "World release at Anime Expo" https://gibiate.com/jp/blog/

www.facebook.com/Gibiate-Project-628668170950327/

www.instagram.com/gibiateproject/

Japan: http://twitter.com/gibiateproject

English: http://twitter.com/gibiateprojectE

GIBIATE PROJECT Production Committee

Gibiate Project started as a project to introduce Japanese "Wa" and the concept of harmony with the top level creators from popular Game, Manga and Anime categories who represents Japan. The group plans to produce global franchise IP games, comic and animation.

