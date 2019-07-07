Yoshitaka Amano's new Anime series after 10 years, "Gibiate" coming in Summer 2020; World Premier Trailer at Anime Expo Today

LOS ANGELES, July 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gibiate Project, a global IP development group including internationally popular creators such as Yoshitaka Amano, best known for his work with Final Fantasy series and Vampire Hunter D, announces their newest project "Gibiate" on Sunday July 7th, 2019 at Anime Expo in LA.

The "Gibiate Project" governed by the Japanese concept of "Harmony" and focused on the overseas fan base, has decided to release their newest Anime series in Summer of 2020. Gathering a special selection of legendary creators from the Game, Manga and Anime genre in Japan, the Gibitate Project is releasing the first promotional video for the "Gibiate" Anime series today at Anime Expo during their Closing Ceremonies.

The Gibiate Project has initially announced part of its creative staff for Anime Series "Gibiate" - Yoshitaka Amano as Original Character Design (known from the world famous "Final Fantasy" series), Naoki Serizawa as Monster Designer (who published "Biohazzard" comics across 12 countries simultaneously) and Yuzo Koshiro as Sound Creator (composer of globally recognized "Ys" and "Act Raisor").

Gibiate Story

The Year is 2030 Japan. A Virus outbreak has covered the earth. Once infected, patients become monsters and changes the form depending on age, sex and nationality. The virus is called "Gibier"(wild game for many varieties). An Edo era time traveling Samurai and Shinobi appear in the post apocalyptic ruins. Helping a doctor who has dedicated his career for researching the cure for "Gibier," hordes of Gibier after them, outlaws who attack the travelers for food - everywhere you turn, danger is upon them!

For more information:

Gibiate Project Official website: https://gibiate.com/ (Japanese): https://gibiate.com/jp/

Gibiate blog "World release at Anime Expo" https://gibiate.com/jp/blog/

FB: www.facebook.com/Gibiate-Project-628668170950327/

Social:

www.instagram.com/gibiateproject/

http://twitter.com/gibiateproject

Gibiate Project Committee

Gibiate Project started as a project to introduce Japanese "Wa" and the concept of harmony with the top level creators from popular Game, Manga and Anime categories who represents Japan. The group plans to produce global franchise IP games, comic and animation.

