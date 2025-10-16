Yosi's AI-Powered Digital Front Door Automation Platform Shortlisted in Operational Solutions category

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yosi Health, a provider of digital front door automation solutions, today announced it has been named a finalist in the Fierce Innovation Awards: Healthcare Edition 2025. Recognizing its impact on efficiency and care quality, judges named Yosi's AI-Powered Digital Front Door Automation Platform a finalist in the Operational Solutions category for reducing administrative workloads, improving patient–staff interactions, and advancing outcomes.

Yosi Health Named Finalist in Fierce Innovation Awards: Healthcare Edition 2025

The Fierce Innovation Awards spotlight the latest technologies and services that demonstrably improve how patient care is delivered, documented, and paid for. Yosi's platform combines deterministic voice AI, omnichannel digital intake (phone, SMS and web chat), real-time insurance eligibility checks, HIPAA compliant two-way communication, and patient payment collection solutions that contributed to its selection as a finalist.

"We're honored to be recognized by Fierce as a finalist," said Hari Prasad, CEO of Yosi Health. "This nomination validates the work our product and client teams do every day and affirms the tangible impact modern front-door automation can have on clinical operations. By making access easier, faster and more accurate, healthcare organizations can deliver exceptional care and experience to their patients."

View the complete list of awards finalists here.

For more information about the Yosi Health Patient Management platform visit: https://www.yosi.health.

About Yosi Health

Yosi Health is the leading patient engagement and workflow automation platform for busy clinics and care centers. Pioneering remote patient engagement since 2015, Yosi Health has been successfully reducing the cost of care for healthcare providers while improving patient outcomes.

Our award-winning, customizable, and cloud-based solutions are powering medical practices across all 50 States and is bi-directionally integrated with leading Electronic Medical Record (EMR) vendors in the US.

Yosi Health meets the highest patient privacy standards including HIPAA by being certified as SOC 2 Type 2 Security and PCI compliant in addition to being singled out as an ISV Advanced Technology Partner for Amazon Web Services (AWS); a highly selective program with stringent security requirements for induction.

Yosi Health has been recognized by its clients as Best in KLAS® 2024 Patient Intake Management vendor. Yosi has also earned the coveted Peer Reviewed™ recognition from the American Alliance of Orthopaedic Executives (AAOE).

For more information, visit Yosi Health at www.yosi.health.

Press Contact:

Lynn Munroe

1-845-548-1211

https://www.yosi.health

SOURCE Yosi Health