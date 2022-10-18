Yosi Health Now Available on the Epic App Market

Yosi's Comprehensive Suite of Patient Pre-arrival Solutions Empowers Healthcare Practices and Hospitals to Dramatically Improve the Patient Experience

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yosi Health, a provider of digital patient scheduling, registration, payment, and communication cloud-based software solutions, announced today that its flagship pre-arrival patient-intake solution is now available for customers in Epic's App Market Epic is the largest electronic medical record vendor in the country.

Having completed the readiness process for listing on the App Market , the Yosi Health solution is now available for Epic customers to discover and explore. Yosi has been designed for complete interoperability with their patient intake workflows.

"Having the Yosi suite of services available through App Market means more healthcare providers can offer their patients a world-class patient-intake experience while improving efficiency of staff and administrators," said Hari Prasad, founder and CEO of Yosi Health. "We believe this represents an incredible competitive advantage right now, especially with so many practices facing staffing shortages."

Yosi Health creates a modern, efficient, and effective waiting room with its virtual and contactless solutions. It serves as a seamless interface with a provider's Epic software – offering a real-time, bi-directional integration, and a host of user benefits including:

Contactless card scan capture (ID and insurance cards) Patient clinical intake, ROS, etc. Auto-scored screeners and assessments Document management which includes dynamic consent and e-sign

"For Yosi Health, participating in Epic's App Market program represents an important step forward in our mission to help healthcare practices nationwide streamline their workflows, simplify documentation, and improve their overall patient experience scores," reports Prasad. "We look forward to the entire Epic community having the opportunity to explore our robust platform and discover how Yosi can positively impact their workflows."

About Yosi Health

Yosi creates customizable, cloud-based solutions that modernize care center administration and improve the patient experience. Their premier product, Yosi Health, is a pre-arrival focused patient intake and registration system that is eliminating wait times, improving patient experience and increasing financial results for large health systems and busy care centers by engaging patients through the entire care journey.

