Yospace Joins Akamai Qualified Compute Partner Program

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, announced today that Yospace is the latest organization to join the Akamai Qualified Compute Partner Program as an Independent Software Vendor (ISV). Yospace is providing world-leading server-side ad insertion (SSAI) for leading media companies across the globe.

Yospace is the latest organization to join the Akamai Qualified Compute Partner Program as an Independent Software Vendor (ISV). Media companies everywhere can take advantage of Yospace’s server-side ad insertion running on Akamai’s massively distributed edge and cloud platform.

As an ISV in the Akamai Qualified Compute Partner Program, Yospace will provide media companies with the tools to improve their advertising businesses. An early pioneer of SSAI technology, Yospace has over a decade of operational experience, successfully delivering ad revenues in every video streaming scenario. Now, media companies everywhere can take advantage of Yospace's SSAI on Akamai's massively distributed edge and cloud platform.

"Akamai and Yospace have worked in partnership for many years. Akamai is the leading CDN for media delivery, bar none, and we are excited to extend our cloud compute strategy to become part of the Akamai Qualified Compute Partner Program," said Tim Sewell, CEO, Yospace. "The future of premium video is online and we are going to see a massive scale-up of streaming audiences, coupled with an increased need to apply addressable advertising at scale. Our partnership with Akamai will help media companies achieve that scale and successfully grow their advertising revenues."

"Akamai is pleased to make Yospace's SSAI easily available to Akamai customers through the Akamai Qualified Compute Partner Program," said Dan Lawrence, Vice President, Cloud Computing, Akamai. "Media companies across the globe are now able to apply advanced advertising strategies at scale across Akamai Connected Cloud, the world's most distributed platform for cloud computing, security, and content delivery."

The Akamai Qualified Compute Partner Program is designed to make solution-based services that are interoperable with Akamai cloud computing services easily accessible to Akamai customers. The services are provided by Akamai technology partners that complete a rigorous qualification process to ensure they are readily available to deploy and scale across the globally distributed Akamai Connected Cloud. The services are available individually or can work together to form a larger ecosystem of complementary capabilities, which can offer performance and cost benefits by running on a single global platform.

To learn more about the Akamai Qualified Compute Partner Program or to join the leading ISVs that partner with Akamai, visit the Akamai Technology Partner Program page .

Additional information about Akamai's cloud computing services is available at akamai.com .

Yospace CEO Tim Sewell recently joined Akamai EVP and CMO Kim Salem-Jackson to discuss how the two companies partner to reliably deliver powerful ad insertion capabilities at a global scale. Watch the conversation here .

Both companies will exhibit at IBC 2024 in Amsterdam, September 13-16. Yospace is demonstrating its server-side ad insertion (SSAI) technology on stand 5.C77. Book a meeting at https://www.yospace.com/ibc . Akamai will show its range of cloud-based media delivery, computing, and security capabilities in the Akamai Lounge, located in the Elicium (Hall 13) on the third floor.

About Yospace

Yospace has been at the forefront of the digital video revolution for 25 years. From the early days of mobile delivery, to the mass consumption and monetisation of premium streaming, we have a history of driving business success for the world's biggest telcos, broadcasters, and media companies.

Our pioneering server-side ad insertion (SSAI) technology has helped monetise five Olympic Games, five FIFA World Cups, and thirty-four Grand Slam tennis tournaments. We have over 2,000 live channels under management and stitch over 3.5 billion advertisements per month.

Customers include DIRECTV, FOX, Tubi, and Warner Bros. Discovery in the USA; Allente, Channel 4, ITV, M6, RTL, Telenor, Telia and TV4 in Europe; Nine, Optus, and Seven West Media in APAC.

Yospace sits under RTL Group's adtech unit.

www.yospace.com

About Akamai

Akamai powers and protects life online. Leading companies worldwide choose Akamai to build, deliver, and secure their digital experiences — helping billions of people live, work, and play every day. Akamai Connected Cloud , a massively distributed edge and cloud platform, puts apps and experiences closer to users and keeps threats farther away. Learn more about Akamai's cloud computing, security, and content delivery solutions at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog , or follow Akamai Technologies on X , formerly known as Twitter, and LinkedIn .

