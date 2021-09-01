Yotascale Brings On Amazon and OneLogin Veteran Jake Reichert as New VP of Engineering

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yotascale, the industry leader in dynamic cloud cost management, today announced that Jake Reichert has joined the company as Vice President of Engineering. In his role, Jake will be responsible for managing and leading Yotascale's engineering team to help drive innovation and advancement in cloud cost management.

Reichert comes to Yotascale with over 20 years of experience building engineering teams from the ground up into large, high-functioning organizations and is a key hire to accelerate Yotascale's employee and product growth. In his previous role as Senior Engineering Director at OneLogin, Jake grew an initial core team of six to over 25 employees. As Yotascale continues to fill out its engineering team, Jake will play a strategic role in identifying, hiring and retaining talent.

Prior to OneLogin, Jake served as a Senior Manager of Engineering and QA at Amazon Music, where he managed the development teams for desktop and web, as well as the quality assurance teams for all clients. During his tenure, Jake launched several key features for the service and led development efforts to integrate Alexa functionality into several clients' apps. His combined background and experience are expected to drive and expand Yotascale's product portfolio and usher the Company into its next growth stage.

"As a seasoned technology leader, I found that cloud computing expenditure was always one of the largest parts of organizations' budgets," said Reichert. "While I was aware there were large amounts of wasted resources in my infrastructure, I didn't have the time or tools to find where those savings were. I'm excited to be part of a team that is focused on a singular mission of impacting companies' bottom lines, and look forward to helping to solve that problem."

A strong believer in building values-first organizations, Reichert's management philosophy has resulted in happy, healthy teams with exceptionally high retention rates even in highly competitive markets. This correlates with Yotascale's employee-first focus, a core value for CEO, Asim Razzaq. Reichert holds a B.S. in Mathematics with a concentration in modern physics from the University of San Francisco.

"We are thrilled to have Jake join our team," said Razzaq, co-founder and CEO of Yotascale. "The addition of Jake's management style and values-first philosophy ties right in with our focus on empowering engineers with the right information to make the best decisions around their trusted cloud cost management platform."

About Yotascale

Designed and founded by engineers in 2015, Yotascale optimizes the world's cloud computing spend, making cloud computing profitable and sustainable, for every organization. It creates cloud cost visibility and enables resource transparency by empowering engineering teams. Yotascale's next-generation cloud cost management solution identifies resource waste, enables cross-functional collaboration, improves optimization by 5x, and reduces yearly costs by 50%. Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, Yotascale's global customers are industry leaders in video conferencing, video streaming, fintech, healthcare, on-demand delivery, and online gaming. Learn more at https://www.yotascale.com/ or follow us on Twitter (@yotascale) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/yotascale).

