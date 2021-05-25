Yotascale Named a 2021 Gartner Cool Vendor in Cloud Computing

SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yotascale, the industry leader in dynamic cloud cost management, today announced that it has been recognized by Gartner as a "Cool Vendor" based on the May 13, 2021 report titled "Cool Vendors in Cloud Computing."

Proactive management of cloud computing costs and resource utilization is critical to helping organizations scale their business. Yotascale's unique solution is strongly differentiated by key features such as: automated cost attribution, continuous cost anomaly detection, unified and deep technical support for modern architectures and collaborative cost planning. Combined, they provide engineering teams the tools they need to fully manage their cloud costs and resource utilization.

"It's a true honor to be recognized as one of Gartner's 'Cool Vendors in Cloud Computing' for 2021," said Asim Razzaq, CEO, Yotascale. "As companies across the globe grow their cloud usage, it's vital for engineering and finance teams to have a single solution that allows a unified view of both cloud-native and cloud-enabled workloads to avoid a surprise bill at the end of the month. Knowing the exact source of their cloud costs at a granular level enables organizations to make smarter decisions."

According to recent research, organizations waste 30 percent of cloud spend . Unlike other first-generation products on the market, Yotascale delivers a detailed, unified view of an organization's utilization and costs for both cloud-enabled and modern, cloud-native workloads, including containers and Kubernetes. It gives engineers actionable recommendations and captures critical feedback from engineering on actions taken (or not taken), making it available throughout the organization for unparalleled visibility to cost optimization efforts.

Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Yotascale

Designed and founded by engineers in 2015, Yotascale optimizes the world's cloud computing spend, making cloud computing profitable and sustainable, for every organization. It creates cloud cost visibility and enables resource transparency by empowering engineering teams. Yotascale's next-generation cloud cost management solution identifies resource waste, enables cross-functional collaboration, improves optimization by 5x, and reduces yearly costs by 50%. Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, Yotascale's global customers are industry leaders in video conferencing, video streaming, fintech, healthcare, on-demand delivery, and online gaming. Learn more at https://www.yotascale.com/ or follow us on Twitter ( @yotascale ) and LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/yotascale ).

