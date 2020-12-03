YOTELCO+ takes Mexico by Storm and Gives 2021 Services for Free to 10,000 Users*

"You might say we've gone loco! " remarked Adam Kidron, YMM CEO, adding: "With the "ALV 2020" welcome deal, we give our customers more value and greater flexibility with our packages: the longer they spend on YO, the more rewarding it is for them thanks to exclusive content and YOYO credits. As audacious as this may sound, YO is greater than the sum of Jio and WeChat. Our disruptive model transforms the traditional telco business model by adding revenues from advertising, sponsorship, social comparison and product referral vs. solely selling connectivity."

Despite 2020 proving to be one of the most challenging years on record, YO proves that there is an opportunity to build. In just a few weeks since its Mexico City pilot, YO established itself as the quality source of hyper-localized curated, social, 24/7 entertainment. Shattering the norms of telco and entertainment industries with its post-WeChat super app, YO serves up an engaging blend of radio shows, daily livestreams and movies through partnerships with Sony Music, Cine Tonalá, Red Bull and brand ambassadors like Aczino, Coty Camacho, Legna, Kunno and more than 50 others! As part of its national expansion, YO is giving it all for free for the whole 2021 to the first 10,000 people to take up this disruptive "ALV 2020" offer and port their existing mobile numbers over to YO.

Yonder Media Mobile Inc., which raised over $10M in seed capital to fund the development of YO, is currently soliciting a $20M Series-A round of financing. Having taken over Mexico, YO is expecting to humbly conquer the rest of the world.

