Yoto Player Honored As One Of TIME's 2020 Best Inventions

LONDON, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yoto, the audio platform for kids behind the critically acclaimed and award-winning Yoto Player, celebrates recognition from TIME as a 2020 Best Inventions recipient for the Yoto Player in the parenting category.

For 2020's list, TIME solicited nominations both from its editors and correspondents around the world and through an online application process. It then evaluated them on factors including originality, effectiveness, ambition and impact. The results: everything from a smarter beehive to a greener tube of toothpaste to the technology that could catalyze a COVID-19 vaccine. In the end, Yoto Player was named one of the revolutionary inventions of the year within the parenting space.

Launched in the US in June of this year, Yoto Player is inspired by Montessori values and is designed to safely give children full control over their listening by giving children access to entertaining audio without removing the joy of using technology for fun, learning and imaginative play. Yoto Player is controlled using physical cards that are inserted into the Player which plays audio content. Additionally, Yoto's audio cards have the ability to play content through the app by simply tapping the card to the back of a compatible smartphone. Parents have access to the Yoto smartphone app allowing control of settings and content management. The free-to-download Yoto smartphone app also contains a selection of free content available to all, and allows families to play the audio through other Bluetooth speakers, including in the car for on-the-go entertainment.

"We are honored to be named alongside other reputable companies as one of TIME's 2020 Best Inventions," said Ben Drury, CEO and co-founder of Yoto. "At Yoto, one of our goals is to inspire the next generation of independent creative minds. For Yoto to be recognized by TIME in the parenting category means we are one step closer to achieving this goal. We are eager to continue innovating and introducing creative tools for kids to take learning into their own hands, and for families to bond over the fun and interactive shared experiences that Audiotime offers."

Yoto Player is available to buy from https://us.yotoplay.com/.For more information please visit https://us.yotoplay.com.

Yoto is an audio platform that introduces children to a world of stories, music, educational activities, sound effects, podcasts and radio. Founders Ben Drury and Filip Denker were inspired by Montessori principles to create a screen-free audio device that kids could safely control themselves; they called it Yoto Player.

After the first-generation Yoto Player sold out in August 2019, the founders raised funds to develop the new Yoto Player with globally-renowned design agency, Pentagram. Yoto's platform features original content alongside audio licensed and co-created with partners including PRH, Macmillan, Sony, AMEET, Roald Dahl Story Company, Harper Collins, Hachette, Bonnier and Scholastic.

Now available worldwide, Yoto has been shortlisted for a number of awards including Design Week, ISDA IDEA, Core 77, Fast Co., D&AD, Dezeen and Mother & Baby while being included in a number of Top Product lists. In November 2020, Yoto Player was featured in This Morning's Top Toys of 2020.

