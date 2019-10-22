Yotpo Chosen as the Built-In UGC Provider for Magento Merchants

"This is another exciting milestone in our long-standing relationship with Magento, combining our mutual passion for empowering brands to create captivating eCommerce experiences throughout the shopper lifecycle," said Will Schnabel, SVP, Business Development, Yotpo. "It is an honor to be chosen as the bundled UGC provider on the Magento platform."

"Having worked closely with Yotpo as a Premier Technology Partner, we've seen the tremendous value that customers derive from their full suite of UGC solutions," said John Stockton, Senior Director, Commerce Product, Adobe. "We are eager to offer customers a more seamless implementation experience and help them accelerate growth with this valuable UGC technology."

Merchants using the pre-installed integration can get Yotpo up and running on their stores within a few hours and with minimal development resources. They also have clear visibility into UGC performance data with a dashboard displayed within the Magento admin.

Benefits of the bundled integration:

Seamless implementation

Yotpo's widgets and scripts are pre-installed on Magento platform, reducing implementation time and cost. With the bundled integration, merchants can use Yotpo's login credentials for activation and setup, requiring fewer development resources.

Easy-to-access performance analytics

Merchants using the bundled integration will be able to view UGC performance without leaving the Magento admin.

Tested to ensure top performance

Yotpo has been rigorously vetted through the Magento Functional Testing Framework, guaranteeing the integration's reliability, speed, and security.

Smooth import of all existing reviews

Import hard-earned reviews to Yotpo from Magento's native solution or previous reviews provider, in just a few simple steps

Tech updates and releases

Magento merchants will have direct access to the latest in Yotpo innovation, including product launches, feature releases, and ongoing updates.

Today, Yotpo is deployed in over 10,000 Magento stores, including on Moroccanoil, Helly Hansen, Everlast, and Adore Me. Yotpo is also partnered with leading Magento agencies, including Born Group, Vaimo, and Gorilla Group. Yotpo integrat with notable Magento partners, such as Nosto, Oracle + Bronto, Listrak, and AdRoll. Discover more details about this technology integration on the Yotpo blog.

About Yotpo:

Yotpo is the only eCommerce marketing platform for thousands of forward-thinking brands like Away, Moroccanoil, and Steve Madden. Our integrated solutions for reviews, visual UGC, loyalty, and referrals help you accelerate growth through captivating, data-driven experiences that win over new customers and build lasting relationships. We're integrated with Google, Instagram, leading eCommerce platforms, and the rest of your commerce marketing stack. A Forbes 100 company, Yotpo raised over $100 million in funding and employs over 375 employees globally. https://yotpo.com

For PR inquiries: press@yotpo.com

SOURCE Yotpo

