Yotpo Elevated to BigCommerce Elite Partner Status

Yotpo is now a BigCommerce preferred provider for reviews, UGC, loyalty and referral programs for online merchants.

"Today, strong customer relationships include both authentic customer feedback during the purchase process and meaningful incentives that encourage repeat purchase," said Brent Bellm, CEO at BigCommerce. "Since joining our partner ecosystem in 2017, Yotpo has grown to become the most popular app for reviews and one of the most downloaded overall. We're delighted to now recognize them as one of our Elite partners, and introduce our customers to their expanded offering which now includes loyalty and referrals."

Yotpo offers an industry-leading approach by integrating its entire product suite into one powerful platform. This empowers brands to create seamless, personalized shopping experiences — from discovery to purchase, and beyond.

Yotpo's robust integration with BigCommerce enables brands to quickly and seamlessly implement Yotpo and enjoy the benefits of:

Yotpo's single-platform approach to eCommerce marketing that integrates best-in-class solutions for reviews, visual UGC, loyalty, referrals, SMS marketing, and more, to help brands build world-class shopping experiences for their customers





On-brand and secure loyalty programs that tap into BigCommerce's promotions APIs for order and customer data to enable predictive segmentation and timely triggers





Referral marketing programs that reach new, like-minded shoppers through a brand's best customers and keep acquisition costs under control





One of the most comprehensive reviews solutions on the market for collecting, curating, and analyzing more high-quality customer content — including trust-building ratings, reviews, and photos and videos — using AI algorithms and cutting-edge reviews displays to boost engagement and on-site conversions





Unique data derived from consumer feedback that gives unprecedented insight into customer behaviors and sentiment





An expansive app market featuring hundreds of eCommerce and marketing integrations and partnerships with Google, Instagram, Facebook, UPS, and the world's largest retailers

"We're proud to be long-time partners with BigCommerce, who shares our passion for giving brands the competitive edge through easy-to-use, easy-to-implement technologies that scale as they grow," said Tomer Tagrin, CEO & Co-founder at Yotpo. "We look forward to providing BigCommerce customers and partners with more interconnected products on the Yotpo platform that enable truly great experiences for shoppers."

Yotpo powers exceptional experiences on thousands of BigCommerce sites, often outperforming industry benchmarks. For example, eCommerce bridalwear innovator Revelry launched Yotpo and saw engagement rates of 60% (vs. 29% average for the fashion industry, based on Yotpo data) and conversion rates of 7.6% (vs. 6.3% average for the fashion industry, based on Yotpo data). To see more brand success stories, visit Yotpo.com .

ABOUT YOTPO

Yotpo, the leading eCommerce marketing platform, helps thousands of forward-thinking brands like Patagonia, Rebecca Minkoff, Gymshark, AWAY, and Revelry accelerate direct-to-consumer growth. Yotpo's single-platform approach integrates data-driven solutions for reviews, loyalty, SMS marketing, and more, empowering brands to create smarter, higher-converting experiences that spark and sustain customer relationships. www.yotpo.com

ABOUT BIGCOMMERCE

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate, and grow their businesses online. As a leading open SaaS solution, BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization, and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2B and B2C companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry's, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Sony, Vodafone, and Woolrich. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in San Francisco, Sydney, and London. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook. BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

For media inquiries, contact [email protected]

SOURCE Yotpo

