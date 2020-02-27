Yotpo Extends Its eCommerce Marketing Platform with Retail Syndication on the Bazaarvoice Network

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Yotpo announced a partnership with Bazaarvoice that will enable Yotpo customers to syndicate their product reviews and visual user-generated content to the world's largest network of retail websites, empowering over a billion monthly shoppers to make more confident buying decisions.

The power of Yotpo's data-driven eCommerce marketing platform combined with the broad reach of the Bazaarvoice Network demonstrates the value of Yotpo's best-in-class solution for the world's most cutting-edge brands. With this agreement, eCommerce marketers can continue to leverage Yotpo's end-to-end platform to grow their direct-to-consumer (D2C) channel while accelerating third-party sales in parallel by syndicating their customer reviews, ratings, and visual content to the network's 1,900 global retail sites.

Forward-thinking brands understand the unparalleled value of user-generated content across channels. In surveys conducted by Yotpo, 98% of consumers consider authentic customer reviews to be the most influential factor in purchase decisions, and 77% of consumers said that authentic customer photos affect their purchase decisions more than professional photos. Brands that syndicate this powerful content to retail sites maximize its reach and influence to generate more sales.

Yotpo's strategic partnership with Bazaarvoice enables businesses to meet their customers wherever they shop with the most up-to-date content that builds purchase confidence. This agreement empowers both the increasing number of brands tapping into both D2C and third-party channels, as well as primarily wholesale brands seeking to drive more retail sales.

"As brands shift to develop more direct relationships with their customers, retail presents an unmatched opportunity to boost awareness, brand equity, and sales," says Tomer Tagrin, CEO and Co-Founder, Yotpo. "Consumers are strongly influenced by the social proof that customer reviews and photos provide, making the ability to syndicate user-generated content to an industry-leading retail review syndication network a win for all: consumers, brands, and retailers alike."

"Syndication to the Bazaarvoice Network represents a powerful channel for brands looking to scale their business and maintain lasting customer relationships," says Keith Nealon, CEO, Bazaarvoice. "We're confident that our combined client base will benefit greatly from syndicating content across our wide-reaching network."

This innovative offering follows Yotpo's prior acquisition of loyalty and referrals platform Swell Rewards and recent acquisition of leading SMS marketing solution SMSBump, bolstering the brand's position as the most comprehensive eCommerce platform on the market.

Committed to helping brands maximize growth, Yotpo is building smarter, more engaging omnichannel customer experiences. Yotpo is proud to partner with Bazaarvoice to provide the most integrated eCommerce marketing platform to give brands a competitive edge.

More information on Yotpo's partnership with Bazaarvoice can be found on the Yotpo blog here .

ABOUT YOTPO

Yotpo is the leading eCommerce marketing platform, helping thousands of forward-thinking brands like Rebecca Minkoff, MVMT, Bob's Discount Furniture, and Steve Madden accelerate direct-to-consumer growth. Yotpo's single-platform approach integrates data-driven solutions for reviews, loyalty, SMS marketing, and more, empowering brands to create smarter, higher-converting experiences that spark and sustain customer relationships. Integrated with the tools online businesses use every day, including Google, Instagram, top eCommerce platforms, and the rest of the martech stack, Yotpo is a Forbes Cloud 100 company with offices worldwide including New York, London, and Tel Aviv.

ABOUT BAZAARVOICE

Each month in the Bazaarvoice Network, more than a billion consumers create, view, and share authentic user generated-content including reviews, questions and answers, and social photos across more than 6,200 global brand and retailer websites. From search and discovery to purchase and advocacy, Bazaarvoice's solutions help brands and retailers reach in-market shoppers, personalize their experiences, and give them the confidence to buy. Founded in 2005, Bazaarvoice is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. For more information, visit www.bazaarvoice.com .

PRESS CONTACT:

Cristina Dinozo

Yotpo, New York

press@yotpo.com

SOURCE Yotpo

Related Links

http://www.yotpo.com

