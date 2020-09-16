Yotpo Is Named To The 2020 Forbes Cloud 100

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yotpo , a leading eCommerce Marketing Platform, has been named to the Forbes 2020 Cloud 100 , the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures.

"In the age of COVID, every brand has become an eCommerce business. Yotpo has been extremely fortunate to already be in the position to accelerate that evolution for every type of brand, from startup to established, in every industry, across the globe. As a result, we're seeing increased demand for our integrated solutions and unique approach to building a consolidated eCommerce marketing platform," said Tomer Tagrin, CEO & Co-founder, Yotpo. "Yotpo's growth and inclusion on Forbes' Cloud 100 list for two successive years is a testament to our brilliant team and unrelenting customer-first approach."

As part of the rigorous selection process for the Forbes 2020 Cloud 100, Bessemer Venture Partners received submissions from hundreds of cloud startups. The Cloud 100 Judging Panel, made up of public cloud company CEOs, reviewed the data to select, score, and rank the top 100 private cloud companies from all over the world. The evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%).

"The private cloud ecosystem continues to mature in light of rapid digital transformations, making the competition to land one of the coveted spots on the Cloud 100 list steeper than ever," said Byron Deeter, a top cloud investor, and partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "Private cloud valuations are getting bigger as the market's appetite for cloud continues to grow. Over the past five years, the average Cloud 100 valuation has grown by a tremendous 2.5x, from $1 billion in 2016 to $2.7 billion in 2020. In fact, our 2020 Cloud 100 includes over 87 private cloud unicorns! These founders represent the absolute best in cloud computing today, and they will most certainly follow in the footsteps of our esteemed Cloud 100 alumni. More than a third of the companies of the Cloud 100 have exited either via strategic M&A, financial M&A or Initial Public Offering. Congratulations to these cloud leaders!"

"In the face of this unprecedented time, digital is an urgent imperative, and the pace of innovation is accelerating. Companies around the globe, across all industries must adopt cloud technologies to enable their digital transformation," said Matt Garratt, Managing Partner, Salesforce Ventures. "The opportunity is massive for the cloud -- there are now more than 25 public SaaS companies valued at over $10 billion whereas even five years ago there were only three. Sectors from collaboration and security to retail and healthcare, are being disrupted and becoming more digital. Salesforce Ventures is excited to be partnering with Bessemer Venture Partners and Forbes for the fifth year in a row to recognize those who are not just predicting what's coming but working to create the future."

"For five years now, we have ranked the best and brightest emerging companies in the cloud sector," said Alex Konrad, Forbes editor of The Cloud 100. "With so many businesses growing fast in the cloud, from data infrastructure to marketing, it's harder than ever to make the Cloud 100 list – but with more elite company if you do. Congratulations to each of the 2020 Cloud 100 honorees and the 20 Rising Stars honorees poised to join their ranks!"

The Forbes 2020 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100 and will appear in the September 2020 issue of Forbes magazine.

About Yotpo

Yotpo , the leading eCommerce marketing platform, helps thousands of forward-thinking brands like Patagonia, Rebecca Minkoff, Gymshark, MVMT, Drunk Elephant, Tweezerman, and Bob's Discount Furniture accelerate direct-to-consumer growth. Yotpo's single-platform approach integrates data-driven solutions for reviews, loyalty, SMS marketing, and more, empowering brands to create smarter, higher-converting experiences that spark and sustain customer relationships.

Originating in the Shopify app store, Yotpo was founded in 2011 as a user-generated content (UGC) platform, providing eCommerce solutions for reviews, ratings, and visual UGC. The brand then added loyalty, referrals, and SMS marketing to its roster by acquiring Swell Rewards in 2018 and SMSBump in 2020. Yotpo integrates with the tools online businesses use every day, including Google and Instagram, and is available on all major eCommerce platforms, including Shopify, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Magento (An Adobe Company), and BigCommerce.

Yotpo is a Forbes Cloud 100 company with offices worldwide including New York, London, Tel Aviv and Sofia. More information can be found at www.yotpo.com.

