Yotpo Launches Intelligent Automation Enhancements for SAP Commerce Cloud to Help Brands Elevate the Customer Experience

NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yotpo , an innovation leader in commerce marketing, today announced the release of integration enhancements to SAP Commerce Cloud that gives brands the powerful ability to transform customer engagement into advocacy and social proof. Developed by SAP in collaboration with Yotpo, the integration is powered by smart algorithms that help eCommerce merchants collect customer reviews and photos more effectively and automatically display the highest converting content throughout the buyer journey.

"We are excited for this opportunity to improve our level of service and capabilities to our shared partners and clients," said Will Schnabel, SVP Business Development, Yotpo. "SAP is an acclaimed leader in digital commerce technology, and we see this as an important step in raising direct-to-consumer efforts to the highest levels."

Running on Yotpo's proprietary artificial intelligence engine, the newly enhanced integration to SAP Commerce Cloud allows businesses to:

Collect more reviews, customer photos, and Q&A content using frictionless in-mail technology and machine learning for personalized send-times

Auto-moderate and publish reviews based on custom parameters like a profanity filter and sentiment analysis

Display customer reviews, photos, and social content at key conversion points onsite with customizable on-brand displays and galleries

Enable personalized shopper experiences on product pages through smart topic filters and review searches

Dynamically feature snippets of the best content from the most relevant reviews in strategic areas onsite and in email campaigns, social ads, and programmatic display ads.

Using Yotpo, businesses experience: an increase in onsite conversion rates; higher organic search rankings; improved clickthrough rates for paid search, display ads and emails; and decreased cost per acquisition for social ads that leverage user-generated content.

Today, Yotpo is deployed in client sites including Bob's Discount Furniture and Esurance, an Allstate company . To deploy cutting-edge commerce experiences, Yotpo works with leading partners including Born Group, Gorilla Group, and LiveArea. Visit Yotpo.com or the SAP App Center for details on its integration.

About Yotpo

Yotpo's suite of integrated solutions for user-generated content marketing, loyalty programs, and referrals helps businesses accelerate growth by enabling advocacy and maximizing customer lifetime value. Yotpo proudly serves thousands of brands including Away Travel, Glossier, and Steve Madden. An official partner to Google, Facebook and Shopify, Yotpo has raised $101 million in funding and employs over 300 employees globally.

