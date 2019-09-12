Yotpo Unveils Atlas, the New Foundation for eCommerce Marketing Experiences

Atlas was announced at the sold-out Destination:D2C , Yotpo's inaugural conference. The event brought together over 400 marketers, executives, investors, and innovators that have powered the rise and success of today's most ground-breaking brands including Away, THINX, Steve Madden, Rebecca Minkoff, Verishop, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. and many others.

Direct-to-consumer brands have set a new standard by hyper-focusing on customer relationships and, in the process, creating breakthrough moments for buyers. As they've grown, new challenges are arising, making it increasingly difficult to continue delivering these experiences at scale.

"Direct-to-consumer brands are winning over consumers through the fantastic experiences they provide. However, they're struggling to do that when disparate marketing technologies create fragmented customer experiences," said Yotpo CEO and Co-founder Tomer Tagrin at Destination:D2C. "For the past three years, Yotpo's engineering teams have been working to create something completely new: Atlas, a foundation that can serve as a single source for data, content and logic. Brands using Atlas as a common platform for integrated marketing solutions will be able to provide their shoppers with enjoyable, consistent, and personalized experiences, some so innovative that marketers haven't even dared to dream of them."

Atlas will power all of Yotpo's native solutions for reviews, visual UGC, loyalty and referrals, as well as select integrations with technology partners. Atlas is also the foundation for other roadmap features announced at Destination:D2C, including:

Smart Feedback: Personalized review request emails that take into account customers' previous purchase behavior and satisfaction levels. They automatically reference past purchases, mention content previously uploaded, and recommend products they will be most likely to buy.

Yotpo also announced new developments with eCommerce platform partners, including the launch of lightning-fast load speeds for reviews on Shopify, as well as Yotpo's reviews and loyalty integrations for both Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Salesforce Marketing Cloud.

For more information about Destination:D2C visit https://destination.yotpo.com/ and search #DSTND2C on social.

