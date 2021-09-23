Yotpo Unveils New Partner Portal As the Number of Active eCommerce Ecosystem Partners Spiked 68% Over the Past 12 Months

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yotpo, a leading eCommerce marketing platform, announced the launch of a new Partner Portal. Developed in-house by Yotpo engineers, the Partner Portal is designed to make it as simple and easy as possible for partner providers to collaborate with Yotpo on new eCommerce deployments for mutual brand customers.

Yotpo developed its Partner Portal as the demand for B2B eCommerce services and products surged during the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of this, the Yotpo partner community, which includes agencies, system integrators and technology companies, has significantly grown over the last 12 months:

Yotpo partners now span across the globe, including the US, Europe , Australia , Israel and Japan

, , and Globally, the number of active partners grew 68%

In the UK, the number of active partners grew 63%

In the US, the number of active partners grew 70%

In Australia , the number of active partners grew 700%, with over 70 new partners onboarded in the previous quarter

"Yotpo is humbled to be able to work with amazing partners in the eCommerce industry, enabling the creation and acceleration of online businesses for brands of varying sizes, all over the world. That's why we developed the Partner Portal, to provide a foundation and scalable infrastructure enabling fellow eCommerce providers to 'get to the business' of serving joint customers more quickly and seamlessly. Now is the time to enable as many entrepreneurs and brands as possible to capitalize on the surging global eCommerce opportunity," said John-David Klausner, VP of Partnerships at Yotpo.

Currently open to agency partners to start, the Partner Portal is designed to allow partners to easily manage their partnership with Yotpo in one place. Much like a loyalty program, Partner Portal functionalities include: visibility into partnership status and progress towards reaching the next partner tier; a one-click referral process; centralized benefits access; a complete library of education and enablement materials; and more features to come.

Yotpo's Partner Program continues to evolve based on the partner ecosystem needs. As a partner-first program, this investment in a portal is a significant development for the program and was designed based on the partner community's feedback and priorities. For more information on the Yotpo Partner Program, please go to: https://www.yotpo.com/partners/

About Yotpo

Yotpo is an eCommerce marketing platform that helps thousands of forward-thinking brands like Steve Madden, Brooklinen and Princess Polly accelerate direct-to-consumer growth. Yotpo's single platform integrates advanced solutions for Loyalty & Referrals, SMS Marketing, Reviews, and more, to strengthen customer relationships, promote community advocacy, and increase retention. Yotpo integrates with the tools online businesses use every day, including Google and Instagram, and is available on most eCommerce platforms, including Shopify, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Adobe Commerce, and BigCommerce. Yotpo is a three-time Forbes Cloud 100 company with teams across the world including the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Bulgaria, and Australia. Yotpo is hiring! Visit yotpo.com/jobs.

