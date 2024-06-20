Yotta 2024 Announces Full Agenda

The Yotta 2024 event has announced its full conference agenda, featuring experts from across the entire digital infrastructure industry speaking on topics including AI compute, sustainable energy solutions and more.

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yotta Events Inc., a subsidiary of InfraXmedia Holdings and sister company to London-based DatacenterDynamics, is excited to announce the complete agenda for Yotta 2024 , which will be held October 7-9, 2024, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Yotta 2024 will unify the diverse sectors of the digital infrastructure industry to address sustainable, scalable growth in the age of AI by bringing together senior executives to tackle the industry's most pressing challenges.

"We are thrilled to present the full agenda for Yotta 2024," said Rebecca Sausner, CEO of Yotta Events Inc. "This event is a unique opportunity to gather the entire digital infrastructure ecosystem under one roof. Our diverse range of speakers and sessions reflects today's critical issues and offers a glimpse of tomorrow's innovative solutions. The agenda promises to deliver deep insights and foster meaningful cross-disciplinary connections that will drive sustainable and scalable growth in the age of AI."

Yotta 2024 will feature an impressive lineup of keynote speakers and thought leaders, including Renee James (Founder and CEO, Ampere Computing), Vinod Khosla (Founder, Khosla Ventures), Aparna Prabhakar (SVP, Strategy and Sustainability, Secure Power & Data Center, Schneider Electric), Rebecca Weekly (VP of Infrastructure, GEICO), Guantam Bhanderi (Co-Founder and Managing Partner, I Squared Capital), Gary Demasi (Global Director, Data Center Energy and Location Strategy, Google), William Passo (CEO, Rain.ai) and Chris Sharp (CTO, Digital Realty). These speakers, selected for their expertise in topics critical to the future of digital infrastructure, will address key issues such as the future of data centers, how to best deploy AI compute, sustainable energy and power solutions, and more.

The conference program is organized around seven key content tracks, each designed to address the industry's pivotal themes: Deploying AI Compute; Scaling Digital Infrastructure Sustainably; The Data Center of the Future; The Intersection of Data and Energy; Network Everywhere, All at Once; Deep Dive: Intelligent Infrastructure; and Future Focus: The Digital Infrastructure Economic Forum (Invite-only). Each track will feature extensive content sessions, including opening remarks by the track's thought-leadership sponsors, which include Schneider Electric, Shell, and Vertiv.

Highlighted sessions include:

Is this the Jet Engine Moment for Digital Infrastructure?

From LLMs to Inferencing at the Edge: How Will AI Compute Evolve in 2025 and Beyond?

Investor Perspective: Existing Capital Structures vs. AI Demand

Digital Infrastructure Play and the Energy Grid of the Future

Systems Thinking and the Digital Infrastructure Sustainability Challenge

Tech-to-Market for New Approaches to Cooling Extreme Density Hardware

How Do We Rethink Data Center Power Architecture for AI Workloads?

Yotta 2024 will also feature an innovation demo stage, pre-conference workshops, an invite-only summit for C-level executives and numerous opportunities for networking and collaboration. Attendees will discover new solutions to their most pressing problems in the expo, which will feature over 100 exhibitors showcasing the latest innovations in digital infrastructure.

For more information and to view the full agenda, visit https://yotta.vegas/ and be sure to register before prices go up on June 28!

About Yotta

Yotta 2024 is set to host over 2,000 attendees, 150 speakers, and 100 sponsors and exhibitors. Participants will include senior executives from critical infrastructure providers, IT hardware and software OEMs, network and telco providers, data centers, hyperscalers, satellite communications, and subsea cable operators, along with hundreds of enterprise IT executives. Yotta was founded by George Rockett, who also co-founded Datacenter Dynamics in 1998, a leading global media and events platform focused on the data center segment.

