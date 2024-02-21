Yotta, a New Event from DatacenterDynamics, Announces Keynotes and First 40 Speakers

October 2024 conference and trade show will gather the entire digital infrastructure ecosystem in Las Vegas for a 3-day event

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yotta Events Inc., a subsidiary of InfraXmedia Holdings and sister company to London-based DatacenterDynamics, announces its first seven keynote speakers along with another 30+ featured speakers for the October 2024 inaugural event. Yotta 2024 (Oct. 7-9, 2024, MGM Grand, Las Vegas) is a large-scale conference and tradeshow that will gather senior executives from across the digital infrastructure ecosystem to explore solutions to how the industry can scale responsibly.

Keynote speakers include Chris Sharp, CTO, Digital Realty; Renee James, founder and CEO, Ampere Computing; Steve Smith, CEO, Zayo; Jennifer Huffstetler, Chief Product Sustainability Officer, Intel; Mats Hultin, Group CIO, Ericsson; Adam Smith, CTO, FedEx and William Passo, CEO, Rain AI.

These speakers were selected for their expertise in the key topics that will be discussed at Yotta, including: the data center of the future; deploying AI compute; scaling sustainably; networks; power; finance and investment; and intelligent infrastructure.

Other speakers announced this week include:

  • Sara Keller, Director, Technology Sourcing and Supply Chain, Uber
  • Rebecca Weekly, VP, Infrastructure, GEICO
  • Zach Nimboorkar, SVP, Global Technology Services, Schneider Electric
  • Charles Hoop, Head of IT Sourcing, Aon
  • Michael Maniscalco, CTO, Applied Digital
  • George Tchaparian, CEO, Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP)
  • Christian Belady, Senior Advisor, Digital Bridge
  • Peter De Bock, Program Director, ARPA-E, U.S. Department of Energy
  • Brad Wilson, VP, Technology, Vertiv
  • Chris Downie. CEO, Flexential
  • Kemal Hawa, Managing Partner, GT Law
  • Sayles Braga, Senior Partner, Sidewalk Infrastructure Partners
  • Todd Coleman, CEO, eStruxture Data Centers
  • Shweta Saraf, Director of Platform Networking, Netflix
  • Justin Dustzadeh, CTO, Equinix
  • William T. Nolan, President, Federal Infrastructure Bank
  • Jeff DeCoux, Chairman, Autonomy Institute
  • Kristin Slanina, Chief Innovation Officer ParkMyFleet
  • Rich Lappenbusch, Senior Principal, SuperMicro
  • Shirin O'Connor, Corporate VP, CTO Cloud Ops & Innovation, Microsoft
  • Dan Goldberg, President and CEO, Telesat
  • Caroline Cochran, COO & Co-Founder, Oklo

See the complete speaker list at www.yotta.vegas

Yotta (www.yotta.vegas) will feature 2,500+ attendees, 150+ speakers, 100+ sponsors and exhibitors.

Participants will include senior executives from critical infrastructure providers, IT hardware and software OEMs, network and telco providers, data centers, hyperscalers, satellite communications and subsea cable operators, along with hundreds of enterprise IT executives who are eager to future-proof their technology investments.

Pressing challenges like demand for AI and ML capacity, power shortages, cooling requirements, sustainability demands, workforce shortages, regulatory environment and investment climate make 2024 an ideal time to bring the ecosystem together.

Yotta is founded by George Rockett, who also co-founded DatacenterDynamics in 1998, a leading global media and events platform focused on the data center segment.

For more information about Yotta please visit www.yotta.vegas.

