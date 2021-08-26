Yotta Announces 'Yotta Drops' Giveaway with an Exclusive Partnership with Mike The Compass

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yotta , a financial app that allows customers to win weekly prizes up to $10 million, announced today a partnership with top sneakerhead influencer Mike the Compass to give away an exclusive pair of Fragment Design x Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Retro High sneakers to one lucky Yotta user. Mike the Compass released an unboxing video on his YouTube channel, announcing the partnership with Yotta. The sneaker sold out in seconds and is currently selling on the resale market at over $3000.00 USD. The Yotta Drops contest began taking entries on August 25, 2021 and will be open until September 8, 2021.

Fragment Design's last collaboration with Jordan was one of the highest valued and most desired pairs of Air Jordan 1's of all time. The founder of Fragment Design, Hiroshi Fujiwara, is considered the godfather of Harajuku fashion and has major collaborations with the likes of Louis Vuitton and Tinker Hatfield. The Fragment Design x Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Retro High sneakers feature some of the same design elements as Travis Scott's last collaboration with the Air Jordan 1 silhouette, such as the reverse Swooshes and a stash pocket. Unlike the neutral color palette of the first collaboration, this new pair incorporates Fragment Design's royal blue, white, and black as well as Fragment Design's famous lightning logo on the right heel.

Mike the Compass will announce a promo code on his Instagram. To enter, contestants will sign up for a free account on the Yotta app and enter the promo code. Find the link to enter here, as well as on Yotta and Mike the Compass' social channels. The winner will be announced on Mike the Compass and Yotta's Instagrams. For existing users, contact customer service for entry at [email protected] or at (844) 945-3449.

"Mike the Compass is a huge name among sneakerheads, and we are excited to partner with him for our very first Yotta Drop," said Yotta CEO Adam Moelis. "We hope to show everyone that enters this contest that you can get the chance to win big every week while continuing to save with Yotta."

Mike the Compass said, "This is an exciting opportunity to show my followers something new, and I'm looking forward to bringing them content on financial literacy in a really fun way. I know my fanbase will love the Yotta Drops prizes and the opportunity to win up to $10 million every week."

About Yotta:

Yotta is a financial technology company on a mission to help customers become more financially secure while providing the opportunity to win life-changing cash rewards of up to $10 million every week. By harnessing the power of behavioral economics, Yotta is using the psychology that drives Americans to play the lottery to motivate Americans to save money. Yotta is backed by FDIC-insured digital-only banks allowing Yotta to provide customers more economic value than traditional banks by offering an alternative interest rate structure and pooling a portion of the interest earned on customer accounts to fund weekly prizes. Yotta is available for download on Apple and Android devices. For more information, visit www.withyotta.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @yottasavings.

About Mike the Compass:

Michael J. Mitchell, also known as MikeTheCompass, is an American influencer, YouTuber, entrepreneur, content creator, and videographer. He is the founder of A Sneaker Life, an online store exclusively made for sneaker enthusiasts. Mitchell is best known for creating lifestyle content such as fashion trivia, sneaker-related content, and vlogs. Mitchell has also gained recognition as a prolific digital brand-builder and assists individuals and companies to create and run their websites successfully.

In a short amount of time, Mitchell gained recognition as a YouTube sensation through his highly influential sneaker-focused channel - A Sneaker Life. After going viral, Mitchell founded two new affiliate marketing companies, Deals Under Cost LLC and A Sneaker Life LLC, with a focus on helping consumers find the best deals online for Tech, Sneakers, Apparel, and other lifestyle goods.

