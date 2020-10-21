YottaDB Announces Octo 1.0, a YottaDB Plugin for Using SQL to Query Data in YottaDB

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- YottaDB, the database for transactional systems where data integrity is paramount, today announced production-grade Octo 1.0, a YottaDB plugin to query YottaDB application data using popular SQL tools. YottaDB excels for transactional systems, where data integrity and application robustness are paramount – applications that effect database state change to provide mission-critical functionality, such as electronic health record systems, core banking systems, library systems, and election systems.

There is a vast ecosystem of tools using SQL/JDBC for reporting, visualization, analysis, and more. Octo 1.0 makes databases of transactional applications that use YottaDB, accessible to those tools.

"YottaDB is a versatile hierarchical key-value (NoSQL) database that delivers in the most challenging use cases, from IoT to Internet scale," said K.S. Bhaskar, president and founder, YottaDB. "Octo 1.0 lets YottaDB users gain insights to the data in those application databases."

YottaDB is language agnostic, and offers concurrent native data access using C, Go, M, Perl, and Rust today, with node.js, Python, and other languages on the roadmap. All common NoSQL use cases map to YottaDB's hierarchical key-value data model. While YottaDB scales up to the largest transactional systems, its light footprint and parsimonious use of system resources allows it to fit in resource-constrained applications like edge computing.

YottaDB is currently in production at some of the largest real-time core banking applications and electronic health record deployments in the world. In keeping with YottaDB's free / open source software (FOSS) ethos, 100% of YottaDB software is released under a FOSS license.

For more detailed information on Octo 1.0, read our technical blog post here.

About YottaDB

YottaDB is a proven Multi-Language hierarchical key-value (NoSQL) database engine that is built on a code base with decades of maturity and continuous investment. YottaDB is a new kind of database company, dedicated to using the expertise of its founders to bring you a database that serves your entire spectrum of needs. YottaDB FOSS licensing allows the best and brightest developers to regularly contribute to YottaDB.

