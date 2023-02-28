'YOU & FIVE-O' PRODUCES SHORT FILM '#HUEMANS: A GUIDE TO GET HOME' TO INCREASE SAFETY & SURVIVAL DURING ENCOUNTERS WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT

Founded in 2015 by retired Deputy Police Chief BJ Council, You & Five-O provides customized training for police officers, community organizations, schools and individuals to assist with improving relationships between police and the public they are sworn to protect and serve. YFO was created in response to numerous high-profile cases highlighting deadly encounters between law enforcement and mostly Black and Brown – and often unarmed – individuals. Training sessions address the current lack of trust, communication gaps, problem-solving, Constitutional rights, and potentially devastating consequences of inadequate relationships between the public and the police.

You & Five-O training programs offered for residents and community organizations pay homage to the merits of cooperation, communication and compliance with officers of the law. The primary objective is to promote mutual respect between law enforcement and citizens, with the ultimate goal of survival. Topics range from knowing individual rights, to traffic stops and searches, overviews about local police departments, reporting police misconduct, and current events.

For more information about the You & Five-O Community Policing training model, visit www.YouAndFive-O.com or email: [email protected].

