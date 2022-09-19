You Are Worth $1,010 on the Dark Web, New Study by Privacy Affairs Finds

LONDON, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital encryption should be a priority for anyone looking to safeguard their data, given how cheap personal information is sold in dark web marketplaces as revealed in a recent study.

The sage advice has been issued by Miklos Zoltan, the CEO and Founder of cybersecurity and data privacy specialist Privacy Affairs, based on a review of the Dark Web by their experts.

Their Dark Web Price Index 2022, drawn from data scanning dark web marketplaces, forums, and websites, showed criminals could acquire credit card details and online banking login information for as little as $50.

The research revealed that hackers on dark web forums sell stolen data, such as:

Credit card details and associated information. Cost between $17 - $120 ;

- ; Online banking login information costs $65 ;

; Hacked Facebook account: $45 ;

; Cloned VISA with PIN: $20 ;

; Stolen PayPal account details, minimum $1000 balances: $20 .

balances: . A full range of documents and account details allowing identity theft can be obtained for $1,010

Fraudsters can buy credit card details, including CVV number, card number, and associated dates, enabling them to penetrate the credit card processing chain and override security measures.

The study also zeroes in on cryptocurrency accounts. For less than $250, a scammer can acquire digital wallets on platforms such as LocalBitcoins and Coinbase.

The sheer volume of sales being shifted on the Dark Web is even more concerning – underpinning the call for more innovative safeguards for online personal information.

Over 9,000 vendors are selling fake IDs and credit cards in their thousands, while more bogus credit card data, personal information, and documents were sold in 2022 than in 2021. August 2022 alone saw 4.5 million credit cards up for sale.

Privacy Affairs teams unearthed the average rate for a cloned VISA with a PIN was $20, while hacked web and entertainment services, from Uber to Netflix, ranged up to $40.

Mr Zoltan, founder and CEO of Privacy Affairs, commented: "The digital world provides greater opportunities for hackers, scammers and fraudsters to take advantage of lax personal security online. The sheer volume of sales on the Dark Web and how cheap information should be a major concern. Everyone should be taking more precautions to protect their digital footprint."

The Dark Web Price Index 2022: https://www.privacyaffairs.com/dark-web-price-index-2022

