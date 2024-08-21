You Asked, We Delivered: Reese's and All-Star Angel Reese Team Up for a Fan-Requested Merch Collection

After reading thousands of comments from Reese's and Angel Reese fans – the chocolate and peanut butter icon teamed up with the rookie double-double queen for the first-of-its-kind fan-inspired collaboration. This collection is all about celebrating the fans, with nods to "The Reese's Pieces" and "The Queen" herself, with designs that capture her unique style and your love for all things Reese's.

The collection was designed in collaboration with Athlete Studio, an IP and commerce platform for professional athletes. It features three exclusive drops:

Angel Reese x Reese's Pieces Logo Collection – Featuring eight custom pieces with a mashup of the iconic Reese's Pieces logo re-imagined just for Angel Reese , this line includes a cropped tee, t-shirt, hoodie and hat offered in both white and cream. Angel Reese x Reese's Basketball Jersey – We know Angel Reese fans wanted a way to show off their love for both the game and Reese's, so we created a custom jersey that's perfect for Angel's fans who want to rep their favorite player and their favorite treat. Angel Reese x Reese's Cup Logo Collection – When you asked for something bold and fun, we knew exactly what to do. This drop features eight designs featuring a custom logo that marries Angel's style with the timeless Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, giving fans the ultimate way to "crown" their queen and their cup!

"The fans really made this happen," said Angel Reese. "This collection is for my Reese's Pieces - who've been with me every step of the way and the design elements bring together things that I love -basketball, style, and of course, Reese's!"

Select limited-edition Angel Reese x Reese's merch will be available starting August 21 exclusively at www.theangelreese.com and will be released in three distinct waves. So keep your eyes peeled, but don't wait—these custom pieces won't last long, so grab them before they're gone!

Follow Reese's on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook to stay updated on this exciting collaboration and more fan-inspired surprises.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is an industry-leading snacks company known for making more moments of goodness through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to doing the right thing for its people, planet, and communities. Hershey has more than 20,000 employees in the U.S. and worldwide who work daily to deliver delicious, high-quality products. The company has more than 90 brand names in approximately 80 countries that drive more than $11.2 billion in annual revenues, including Hershey's, Reese's, Kisses, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Twizzlers and Ice Breakers, and salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

For over 130 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. The candy and snack maker's founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909, and since then, the company has focused on helping children succeed through equitable access to education.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com.

About Angel Reese

Angel Reese, NCAA Champion and the newest member of the WNBA's Chicago Sky, is one of basketball's brightest superstars already making a significant impact both on and off the court. Since joining the league, Reese has already set the WNBA record for the most consecutive double-double games and become a WNBA All-Star. While her on-court stats are impressive, her off-court endeavors have transcended the sport. Reese left college as one of the most marketable stars in the NCAA's new NIL era and has since become a cultural force, leading the next generation and growing women's basketball. Beyond her achievements in business and on the court, Reese is a fierce advocate for gender equality in sports, challenging the double standards women face. In 2023 she founded the Angel C. Reese Foundation, dedicated to empowering girls and women through sports, education, financial literacy, and more.

