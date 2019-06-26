You Can Chat with HODINKEE Shop Now on Apple Business Chat powered by Shopify Ping

NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HODINKEE, the world's preeminent resource for all things watches, today announced its e-commerce platform, HODINKEE Shop , is adding Apple Business Chat, a new way for users to communicate directly with businesses using the Messages app on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch.

With Shopify Ping, it is now possible and easier for HODINKEE Shop to have a dialog with its customers using Apple's Messages app. Individuals can instantly interact with a HODINKEE Shop Editor to ask questions, receive information on products and streamline the purchasing process, completing transactions easily and securely using Apple Pay - all within Messages. For customers this means an easy, convenient and real time way to connect with the shop and interact through a communication tool they use daily.

"We are excited to work with Shopify to launch Apple Business Chat for the HODINKEE Shop," said Russell Kelly, Chief Commercial Officer at HODINKEE. "This service gives us a powerful and direct connection to our customers and enables us to quickly and efficiently respond to their needs." Kelly adds, "Apple Business Chat makes communicating with our customers as easy as messaging a friend, and we expect it will quickly become a preferred service channel."

To start an Apple Business Chat, customers can click the 'Chat with Messages' button on the HODINKEE Shop website. A conversation with a HODINKEE Shop Editor will open instantly in the Messages app, and users can take their time responding when it's convenient.

Apple Business Chat is now available in beta for users and businesses worldwide, and is built into iOS 11.3 and higher. For more information visit: apple.com/ios/business-chat.

Hi-res images available for download HERE

About HODINKEE

Established in 2008, HODINKEE is the foremost destination for all things in the world of horology. Over the past decade, founder Ben Clymer and team have grown HODINKEE into a robust media and retail platform by providing its respected point of view on industry news and releases, investing in engaging and creative storytelling, producing a designated podcast, printing a bi-annual publication and launching and growing its own retail outlet, HODINKEE Shop . At its core, HODINKEE's goal is to bring its readers and consumers the best in wristwatches in a way that is approachable, authentic and honest. Hodinkee.com

SOURCE HODINKEE

Related Links

http://www.hodinkee.com

