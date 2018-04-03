You Can Now Find Port Products in the Men's Grooming Section of Bloomingdale's and Nordstrom

Port Products, which presents curated men's grooming products for hair, skin, shaving and beards, is the second product line from Matt and Madison Ruggieri, the brother and sister co-founders of men's grooming e-tailer TheMotley.com. The products are developed and manufactured in California without harsh sulfates, parabens or colorants, making it an appealing option to ethically-minded and health-conscious men. Prices range from $19 to $40.

"We're excited to make our grooming products more accessible to men around the country and have already benefitted from the sales experience and product knowledge of Bloomingdale's and Nordstrom associates," said co-founder Matt Ruggieri.

"Port Products was developed based on the consumer feedback, questions and data we've received over the years via The Motley, and our product assortment stands out on the grooming floors for its efficacy and simplicity," added co-founder Madison Ruggieri.

About Port Products

Port Products was established with the purpose of helping skin achieve a state of balance and health through a simple regimen. The brand's products are developed with utmost attention to detail, including consideration of the effects that climate, environment and stress have on the skin. They are committed to using only the most effective and highest quality in naturally-derived ingredients. They believe that life is best when there is an equilibrium of technology and the natural world, and the finest products are created through a melding of the two.

