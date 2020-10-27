You Can Now Get A Free COVID Test at Home In Select Cities

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



At-home urgent care provider Ready (Ready Responders) is now offering COVID-19 testing in the comfort of your home.

Originally launched as an in-home healthcare provider for elderly and mobility-impaired patients, Ready has opened up its services to anyone in need of in-home urgent care ; be they busy, very sick, or avoiding high at-risk infection areas, like doctors offices and walk-in clinics. The latest addition to Ready's list of services is COVID-19 testing.

How to get an at-home COVID test from Ready:

*Call (917)-274-7734 for a brief assessment A responder will be dispatched to your location COVID-19 virus infection test will be administered Results come in 2-3 business days

Ready follows the latest CDC Testing Guidelines for COVID-19.

COVID Test Locations

Ready provides in-home COVID testing in select areas of the following cities. * Call (917)-274-7734 to schedule a test.

New York City

DC

Los Angeles

Reno

Las Vegas

New Orleans

Baton Rouge

Baltimore

Houma

Shreveport

If you don't see your city and you need a test, please visit the national directory of local healthcare departments to find out how to get a COVID test near you.

Safety Precautions for COVID Testing

All Ready medical responders are outfitted with equipment designed to mitigate the impact of a virus such as COVID-19, including gowns, gloves and specialized masks.

Regular cleaning and sanitization of all vehicles and equipment (medical equipment, laptops, smartphones, etc.) is conducted to ensure the safety of both patients and staff.

COVID Test Price

The COVID test administered by Ready is free for most patients. The Families First Coronavirus Response Act ensures that COVID-19 testing is free to anyone in the US, including those without health insurance.

Ready ( Ready Responders ) provides urgent care services at home. Customers simply call Ready for a symptoms assessment and if Ready's medical professionals are able to treat the patient, one will be dispatched to the patient's location as quickly as possible. Ready does not treat life-threatening conditions.

