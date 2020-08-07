You Can Now Own A Piece of The First "Languages Through Music" App

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New startup, Univoice, announced today that it is raising funds via a rewards / equity crowdfunding campaign on Wefunder to accelerate their development from beta to a 'Version 1' product by end of 2020. Having raised $360,000 since inception, from angel investors nationwide, the company turns to the public for the remaining 40% of their pre-seed fundraising round.

"We're so fortunate to have the support of 7 angel investors who have funded well over half of our pre-seed goal, and we're thrilled to expand our fundraise from a private to a public offering. Now, anyone - accredited or non-accredited - can own a piece of Univoice, and join us in changing the face of language learning as we know it; one song at a time," says Sami Halabi, Founder & CEO at Univoice.

On their campaign page, the "languages through music" startup dives deep into its origin story with a brief bio on the polyglot founder's journey to mastering 5 languages. Originating from a viral video series, in which he taught German grammar using Disney instrumental tracks, Sami expanded his passion project into a full-scale business in just over a year's time.

"What we have in the market today is click & say, read & type, drag & drop; 100's of language apps with similar content and the same traditional teaching methods. It's really easy to build vocabulary, but the most challenging part of learning a new language is speaking. And, let's be honest, it's not much fun to simply repeat after a robot; on the other hand, everyone loves and enjoys singing songs. This is what gives me hope in Univoice's enormous market potential," says Eugene Bond, Technology Advisor at Univoice & former Head of Engineering at Babbel.

With a go-live date of August 7th 2020, Univoice's crowdfunding campaign is now available to the public.

Learn how you can join the team, as they set out to revolutionize language learning through the scientifically-backed & addictive method of music: https://wefunder.com/univoice

About Univoice:

Univoice is taking the world by song! We are a language learning software company that has built an exciting new platform for learning languages through music. Its cutting-edge app is as addicting and engaging as it is educational. It prioritizes relevant vocabulary, proper language and slang, and long-term retention, tying these elements together through gamification.

Media Contact:

Sami Halabi

CEO | Founder

Univoice Corporation

254-718-5371

[email protected]

https://wefunder.com/univoice

SOURCE Univoice Corp

Related Links

https://wefunder.com/univoice

