You Can Now Run IBM i & AIX on IBM Power Systems in AWS

"We've partnered with AWS to bring our industry-leading IBM i and AIX hosting expertise to AWS US-East-1 and US-West-1."

"We've partnered with AWS to bring our industry-leading IBM i and AIX hosting expertise to AWS US-East-1 and US-West-1," said Rich Waidmann, Connectria President and CEO. "By combining our IBM and AWS capabilities, we're able to deliver the first end-to-end solution of this kind, starting with the migration of your existing IBM i/AIX environment, as-is, to our modern POWER environment (with full 24/7 managed services) and backed by our next generation multi-cloud management platform, TRiA. You can then build advanced capabilities in AWS utilizing your existing IBM assets as the base."

How does it work?

This solution from Connectria allows for ultra-low latency direct connections between IBM i/AIX systems and AWS. This opens up new possibilities for IBM workloads to leverage advanced data analytics, multi-region high-availability (HA) deployments, and other forms of augmentation with AWS cloud services.

IBM Power Systems are one of the last remaining platforms keeping businesses tied to corporate data centers, where operational and financial overhead impede the agility and growth potential of IT. With Connectria's hybrid cloud, IBM on-net with AWS, you can exit the data center, keep business-critical IBM workloads running, and get closer to achieving your digital transformation goals.

Availability

Connectria's hybrid cloud data centers in US-East-1 and US-West-1 are scheduled to open to customers in January of 2021. For more information visit https://www.connectria.com/services/managed-services/ibm-on-aws/.

About Connectria

Connectria is an award-winning IBM hosting provider, an advanced AWS consulting partner with migration and managed services competencies, and a leader in delivering end-to-end cloud migration and managed services. Learn more at connectria.com.

SOURCE Connectria

Related Links

https://www.connectria.com/

