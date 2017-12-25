"You Can Oppose The NRA And Win", Robert Weiner And Ben Lasky Prove In OpEd In Springfield Republican/MassLive, Article Rated H2/#2 Nationwide By OpEd News

"Team and friends--Happy Holidays!

Op-eds

*** December 21, 2017: You can oppose the NRA and win. Time to defuse the myth if we want to end mass killings.--In The Springfield Republican and MassLive by Robert Weiner and Ben Lasky. (Named H2 #2 oped in nation by OpEdNews)

In the article, Weiner and Lasky wrote:

"The reason nothing has happened is the myth that no one can win elections by attacking the NRA and making guns a central campaign issue. Fox News wrote on Oct. 4 this year, 'Democrats really haven't had a successful House or Senate candidate who ran predominantly on a gun control platform since former Rep. Carolyn McCarthy (D-NY) prevailed in a 1996 House contest.' That is not a true statement. Cong. Robin Kelly (D-Il.) ran and won in 2012 by pushing against a pro-NRA incumbent, won again in 2014 and 2016, and remains in office, by specifically calling for reforms and opposing the NRA…"

Weiner and Lasky assert the reason for the myth: "Knowing that the impossibility of victory is an untrue myth could persuade others to try."

They offer other action alternatives in their article:

"If the NRA will not allow Congress to act on something the majority of its members and the American people agree on, members should leave the NRA and start their own group."

They assert, "It's also time for Congress to stop laying in fear of the NRA when they can in fact be opposed successfully. If that doesn't happen, the US will continually be marking these anniversaries into eternity."

Weiner was a spokesman for the Clinton and Bush White Houses and the House Judiciary and Government Operations committees. Ben Lasky is senior policy analyst at Robert Weiner Associates and Solutions for Change.

Link to full published article: http://www.masslive.com/opinion/index.ssf/2017/12/you_can_oppose_the_nra_and_win.html

They also report on three other recent opeds:

*** December 21, 2017: THE UN'S SHAME: Watered Down Legislation Continues UN Peacekeeper Rapes--in OpEdNews by Robert Weiner and Michael Hariman, ranked at the time H2 by OpEdNews as #2 oped in the country

They assert, "Now in the era where even sexual harassment is considered a national crime, what happens to the annual 100+ rapes by UN peacekeepers annually? The nations that perpetrate these rarely emphasized but documented atrocities go unpunished by the world body. This is a real situation that is the UN's shame…"



"The Department of State Authorities Act, Fiscal Year 2017 is a far cry from the original S.2937, which proposed sweeping measures to stop sexual harassment by peacekeepers in the United Nations and other international organizations. Unlike S.2937, which would have cut funding for international organizations guilty of condoning sexual crimes by peacekeepers, S.1635 simply stated that the US would withhold security assistance to nations whose security units are responsible for sexual crimes, without specifying what security assistance would be withheld."

Link to full published article: https://www.opednews.com/articles/The-UN-s-Shame-Watered-Do-by-Robert-Weiner-Atrocities_Legislation_Peacekeepers_Rape-171221-291.html

*** October 26, 2017: Trump's New World Order is More than Bullying Nations--In Indianapolis Star by Robert Weiner and Michael Hariman

At the National Press Club in Washington, former Indiana Senator and foreign policy icon, former Chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, Richard Lugar, in an interview last week, conveyed some thoughts on Trump's UN speech and overall foreign policy: "The tone is something to pursue. When you are looking at the faces of world leaders, you should consider the impact."

Lugar understood that while Trump's substance often has merit, Trump's attitude has hurt his objectives.

Link to published article: https://www.indystar.com/story/opinion/2017/10/26/lugar-trumps-attitude-undermines-objectives/803273001/

*** October 25, 2017: Youth at the Polls: Big Impact IF They Turn Out--in The Georgetowner--By Robert Weiner and Christina McDowell, ranked H3 by OpEdNews as #3 op-ed in the country

On Nov. 6, 2018, all 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and 34 of the 100 seats in the U.S. Senate will be up for reelection. Democrats might have a shot at flipping Congress â€" if they get youth to the polls.

According to Pew Research Center, millennials have surpassed the baby boomers as America's largest generation: 75.4 million to 74.9 million. By 2018, every millennial will be above the legal voting age; as the number of deaths among boomers grows, millennials have the potential to rock Congress in the midterm elections.

However, millennials between the ages of 18 and 34 have the lowest voter turnout of any age group.

Robert Weiner was director of youth voter registration for National Young Democrats during the 1972 presidential campaign. A Georgetown University student, Christina McDowell is policy analyst for Robert Weiner Associates and Solutions for Change.

Link to full published article: https://georgetowner.com/articles/2017/10/25/youth-polls-big/

To round out their report, they cite selected recent TV, radio and print news stories:

*** TV, RADIO and Print stories: ***

November 30, 2017: Robert Weiner in lead story by Seth Meyers, "A Closer Look" segment, on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" | Video on YouTube

November 30, 2017: Robert Weiner interviewed live on WGUF radio, SW Florida #1 news-talk, Dave Elliott Show, re Congressman Conyers and national politics | Audio

November 28, 2017: Robert Weiner featured in "Former Conyers aide:-- on CNN Politics -- Article in print and video

November 28, 2017 -- Robert Weiner featured in "Ex-Conyers spokesman: in The Hill -- Article in print

October 28, 2017 -- Robert Weiner talks about "Opioid Killer, Widespread Conspiracy in Pharm Companies" | Video (PS this was right before RT named Russian lobbying operation, but in any case I always told them directly including on-air that i will say what I want and will not spout Russian line. Now, with their new branding by USG, I simply won't interview with RT).

October 18, 2017 -- "The Deal With Drug Czars: Aside from having the coolest executive office title, what does a Drug Czar do anyway?" -- live on "STUDIO 1A", one-hour show on The Drug Czar and the Opioid Epidemic, panel including Robert Weiner as former spokesman for White House Drug Policy Office -- on WAMU 88.5 FM Washington DC and NPR nationwide |Audio

The Alan Nathan Show:-- 200 station airings, Bob's regular weekly discussion with host:

