You Cannot Afford to Overlook These Colleges

READING, Pa., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- College costs continue to rise. It's harder than ever for hundreds of thousands of students to decide if they can afford four or five years of college. It also raises a question. Is the investment of time and money going to pay off?

Affordable Schools researched colleges across the country and updated its ranking of 50 Affordable Colleges with the Best Return for 2021. These are accredited colleges that are relatively affordable and have a high return on investment.

See the full ranking here: https://affordableschools.net/50-affordable-colleges-best-return/

"Today, more than ever, it's important to use three key elements in your search for a college," said AffordableSchools.net editor Brian R. Schultz. He said the elements are:

-a college that is a good fit, a place you feel comfortable

-a college that is affordable for you

-a college that, during your professional life, will give you a good return on investment.

Here are a few institutions on making the list of 50 Affordable Colleges with the Best Return 2021.

California State University- San Bernardino, CA

California State University-San Bernardino (CSUSB) is a public institution. It offers affordable bachelor's through doctorate degrees, plus certificate programs. CSUSB serves students at two campuses and online, and offers the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute non-degree programs for adult students over 50. It has a student/faculty ratio of 29:1. Over 63% of students are of Hispanic/Latinx origin. Over 80% of CSUSB students are first-generation college students. The university offers nearly 60 inexpensive bachelor's degree programs.

Notable alumni include actress Sharon Jordan (The Suite Life of Zack and Cody); former NBA basketball players Ivan Johnson and James Cotton.

California State University-Dominguez Hills, Carson, California

California State University-Dominguez Hills (CSUDH) is a public institution offering low-cost bachelor's and master's degrees, plus certificate programs. CSUDH has the designation of being a Hispanic-Serving Institution. About 64% of Fall 2019 enrolled students were Hispanic/ LatinX. The university has a student/ faculty ratio of 26:1, and offers economical degree programs in six colleges. CSUDH rankings cover categories that include low debt, best value and diversity.

Notable alumni include Emmy-nominated actor/ singer Jeff Coopwood and actor Clarence Gilyard.

Geneseo State College, Geneseo, NY

Geneseo State College (GSC) is a public institution offering top-value bachelor's and master's degrees. SUNY Geneseo has a student/faculty ratio of 17:1. It recently had a first-year retention of 85.2%, nearly 10 points above the national average. Students can choose from 50 affordable undergrad degree programs and 25 interdisciplinary minors. Student achievements have earned the institution a place in the list of top producers of bachelor's degrees in physics, as well as being a top producer of U.S. Student Fulbright Awards. Students also contribute to society, earning the college recognition as a Top Volunteer-Producing College for the Peace Corps.

Notable alumni include NBC TV anchor Jenna Wolfe, author/ TV producer Howard Blumenthal and actor William Sadler.

University of North Dakota, Grand Forks, North Dakota

University of North Dakota (UND) is a public institution offering budget-friendly bachelor's through doctorate degrees, plus certificate programs. UND has a student/ faculty ratio of 17:1. It offers over 250 inexpensive degree programs. About 18% of undergrads take only distance ed online courses.

Brigham Young University-Hawaii, LAIE, HAWAII

Brigham Young University-Hawaii (BYU-Hawaii) is a private, nonprofit institution offering top-value associate's and bachelor's degrees, plus certificate programs. Students represent the USA and nearly 70 other countries. The university offers 50 affordable majors and 65 minors. All students are required to take 8-14 Religious Education credits.

Texas Tech University, Lubbock, Texas

Texas Tech University is a public institution offering low-priced bachelor's through doctorate degrees, plus certificate programs. It is a Hispanic-Serving Institution. The university's student/ faculty ratio 21:1. It offers 150 cost-effective undergraduate degrees and over 80 online degree programs. TTU's Carnegie Classification is "Very High Research Activity." TTU was designated a Purple Heart University

