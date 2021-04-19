You Could Receive Payment from a $1.5 Million Class Action Settlement If You Resided at a Hispanic Housing Development Corporation ("HHDC") Property in Chicago, Illinois, between May 1, 2014 and February 16, 2021

CHICAGO, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following release was issued today by The Notice Company, Inc.:

This notice is provided by order of the Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois (Chancery Division) in Hill, et al. v. Hispanic Housing Development Corporation, an Ill. Corp, et al. Case No. 2017-CH-07774 ("Litigation").

A Settlement has been reached with the Defendants regarding their alleged failure to provide summary copies of the Chicago Residential Landlord and Tenant Ordinance ("RLTO") to tenants at HHDC properties and their alleged violations of certain regulations concerning security deposits. Defendants deny these allegations and any liability or wrongdoing. The Court has not expressed an opinion concerning the truth of any allegations or defenses asserted in the Litigation.

You are a "Settlement Class" member if, as a result of your tenancy at Defendants' Properties "A", "B" or "C" as listed online at www.HHDCsettlement.com/Properties, you satisfy any Subclass definition as follows:

SUBCLASS A: Between May 1, 2014 and January 16, 2020, you (i) entered into a new rental agreement or lease renewal at "Properties A", (ii) provided a security deposit which was held for more than 6 months, and (iii) were not paid interest on the deposit annually, within 30 days after the end of each 12-month rental period, at least once;

SUBCLASS B: Between June 1, 2015 and February 16, 2021, you (i) entered into a new rental agreement at "Properties B", (ii) provided a security deposit, and (iii) were not provided with a disclosure in your lease of the name and address of the financial institution where your security deposit was being held;

SUBCLASS C: Between June 1, 2015 and February 16, 2021, you (i) entered into a new rental agreement or lease renewal at "Properties C" and (ii) were not provided, at least once, both RLTO summary documents at the beginning or at renewal of the lease.

Members of the Settlement Class who receive from the Claims Administrator a written Notice addressed specifically to them at an HHDC Property with their Subclass designation printed on the mailing envelope will automatically qualify and do not need to submit a Claim Form. Former Tenants and Unidentified Tenants must submit a Claim Form in order to receive payment. The deadline for requesting exclusion from the Settlement Class, objecting to the Settlement or submitting a Claim Form is JUNE 3, 2021.

To learn how to opt out or object, or to request a Claim Form, visit www.HHDCsettlement.com or call 1-800-841-9681. Complete information is available online. Do not write or call the Court.

