You First Services Partners With Camel Expeditionary To Integrate Sterispace Air Sterilization Technology Into Military Shelter Systems

BUFFALO, N.Y, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- You First Services, Inc. (YFS), a research and product development company specializing in the discovery and development of innovative technologies, has announced an exciting new partnership with Camel Expeditionary, an industry leader in military shelter manufacturing, to demonstrate how SteriSpace ® Air Sterilization technology will integrate into its shelter system to become a turnkey solution.



"We are very excited to begin this mutually beneficial partnership with YFS. The integration of SteriSpace will demonstrate the full capabilities of our shelter systems," said Mark Riffle, Chief Executive Officer of Camel Expeditionary. "With this groundbreaking technology, we look forward to the benefits that SteriSpace can provide when it comes to safe and effective air handling for rapid deployment shelters."



Camel Expeditionary will be using the 250 CFM SteriSpace for air sterilization purposes in rapid deployment shelters and will be utilizing the fully integrated shelter and air handling system at their facilities to present to clients.



Camel Expeditionary is a shelter manufacturing company that handles more than 45% of rapid deployment shelters to the U.S. Armed Forces. Founded in 1919, Camel Expeditionary is the longest-standing producer of military shelters in the nation.



"We are thrilled to begin this partnership with an established manufacturing company such as Camel Expeditionary," stated Dr. Satish Sharma, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of YFS. "YFS is proud to make this significant contribution to Camel Expeditionary's ongoing efforts to create the safest environments possible for the U.S. armed forces."



SteriSpace® Air Sterilization was developed through collaborative research at the State University of New York at Buffalo, in Buffalo, NY, with product development and testing being conducted in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). SteriSpace is a first-of-its-kind sterilization technology, utilizing compressively heated air SteriSpace systems provide clean and sterile air free of airborne contamination.



ABOUT YOU FIRST SERVICES, INC.



You First Services, Inc. was formed in May of 2013 for the purpose of acquiring and commercializing unique, healthcare-related technologies with high market potential. These technologies have been successfully developed in a research laboratory setting and have been subject to a full evaluation for commercial value potential with respect to formulation development, stability and safety testing, clinical trial completion, regulatory review, product manufacturing scalability, and product marketability.



