Icelandic Provisions Oatmilk Skyr - A new, truly unbelievable non-dairy offering - delivers the taste and texture of a thick and creamy skyr yogurt using clean, high-quality plant-based ingredients

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Icelandic Provisions, a leading skyr brand inspired by nearly 1,000 years of Icelandic tradition, has launched nationwide today the skyr category's first oatmilk plant-based product, Icelandic Provisions Oatmilk Skyr. This innovative product provides consumers with an unbelievably rich and creamy texture, similar to Icelandic Provisions traditional dairy skyr, with 12g of protein and simple plant-based ingredients. Simply put, you have to try it to believe it!

You Have to Try it to Believe it! Icelandic Provisions Expands Portfolio With Launch of Plant-Based Oatmilk Skyr You Have to Try it to Believe it! Icelandic Provisions Expands Portfolio With Launch of Plant-Based Oatmilk Skyr You Have to Try it to Believe it! Icelandic Provisions Expands Portfolio With Launch of Plant-Based Oatmilk Skyr

"After hearing from consumers that the current plant-based yogurts on the market don't live up to their nutrition, texture or taste expectations, we spent years at Icelandic Provisions crafting and perfecting an oat-based formula that has achieved the trifecta," said John Heath, Icelandic Provisions Chief Innovation Officer. "We are proud to have developed a truly unbelievable product that has a nutrition profile similar to our dairy skyr with 12g of protein in each cup, a thick texture without adding gums or starches, and one that, of course, tastes so good you want to have it again and again."

Carefully crafted with oats – an ingredient at the core of the Vikings' diet – and Icelandic cultures adapted to thrive in a vegan environment, the new Icelandic Provisions Oatmilk Skyr also delivers only 8g of sugar and made with real fruits and only simple ingredients.

"Like our traditional dairy-based offerings, our plant-based Oatmilk Skyr is purposefully crafted using high-quality, clean ingredients to serve as a deliciously thick and hearty wholesome breakfast or snack that will nourish our consumers' minds and bodies to keep them going," said Mark Alexander, Icelandic Provisions Chief Executive Officer. "As our biggest launch since the brand's inception, we are excited to introduce Icelandic Provisions Oatmilk Skyr to non-dairy, flexitarian and dairy eaters alike and show just how unbelievable this product is."

Icelandic Provisions Oatmilk Skyr is sold in single-serve and multi-serve packaging, with the 5-ounce, single-serve cups available in Vanilla Bean, Strawberry, Blueberry, Peach and Mango & Passion Fruit, and the 16-ounce, multi-serve containers available in Plain and Vanilla Bean varieties.

"Bringing Icelandic Provisions Oatmilk Skyr to our shelves represents more than just a new product—it's a testament to the growing demand for high-quality, non-dairy options in the yogurt aisle," said Walter Ballenger, Principal Category Merchant for Yogurt, Kefir and Drinkables at Whole Foods Market. "This product showcases the importance of having quality dairy alternatives, meeting diverse dietary preferences while ensuring excellence in taste."

Starting January 22, 2024, Icelandic Provisions Oatmilk Skyr will be available at most Whole Foods Market stores nationwide with plans to expand to additional national retailers later this year.

For more information about Icelandic Provisions, please visit www.icelandicprovisions.com or follow Icelandic Provisions on Facebook at Facebook.com/IcelandicProvisions, on X at @IcelandicProv, on TikTok at @IcelandicProvisions and on Instagram at @IcelandicProvisions.

© 2023 Icelandic Provisions, Inc.

About Icelandic Provisions

Icelandic Provisions produces the only authentic skyr made using Certified Heirloom Skyr Cultures in North America. Our skyr is purposefully crafted using high-quality, natural ingredients and is rich in protein not sugar. Icelandic Provisions was founded by Polaris Founders Capital in partnership with the oldest and largest dairy co-op in Iceland, MS Iceland Dairies. Under the mentorship of MS Iceland's Skyr Masters, Icelandic Provisions ensures every cup of Skyr is made the Icelandic way: Thick, creamy and delicious.

SOURCE Icelandic Provisions