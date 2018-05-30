You heard it here first, folks. USANA's Probiotic supplement is ConsumerLab.com approved

SALT LAKE CITY, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Being a worldwide leader in nutrition means the expectations for producing pure, high quality products are sky high for USANA. The recent awarding of USANA's probiotic supplement with a seal of approval from third party assessor, ConsumerLab.com, demonstrates the quality of USANA's products. USANA® Probiotic features a carefully selected blend of probiotic bacteria that can survive the harsh environment of your stomach to support healthy digestion and immune function.*

USANA Probiotic's ConsumerLab.com Seal of Approval

To learn more about USANA Probiotic as well as USANA's full line of high-quality nutritional products, please visit usana.com.

"Having the highest quality products on the market is priority number one for us as a company and receiving third-party validation is the best way to prove that," said Dan Macuga, USANA's chief communications and marketing officer. "When consumers choose USANA, they get the peace of mind that comes with knowing the supplements they take are of the highest quality."

ConsumerLab.com is an independent tester of the quality, purity and label accuracy of health and wellness products, putting each item through strict testing. To be awarded a seal of approval from ConsumerLab.com, USANA Probiotic had to contain 100 percent of the claimed amount of probiotic bacteria and be free of contamination from mold or types of bacteria with disease-causing potential.

"Maintaining digestive health is an important factor in optimizing nutrient intake and immune health. The gut is responsible for breaking down and absorbing vitamins and minerals and well over 70 percent of our immune cells are found there," said Dr. Brian Dixon, USANA's executive director of health and science education. "USANA Probiotic supplies a whopping 12 billion colony forming units (CFU)** of Bifidobacterium BB-12 and Lactobacillus rhamnosus LGG, two strains clinically shown to support overall health, nutrient absorption, and supporting healthy immune function.*"

Along with USANA Probiotic, several other USANA® supplements have been recently certified by ConsumerLab.com, including Vitamin D, CoQuinone® 30, BiOmegaä, USANA® MagneCal Dä, Procosa®, Visionex®, Pure Restä and Body Rox™.

About USANA

USANA (NYSE: USNA) prides itself in providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative new skincare line, USANA has proven for more than 25 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupusana.com.

