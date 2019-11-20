You Know What Has Three Commas in It? Tres Comas Añejo Tequila and Technically, Russ Hanneman's Bank Account

Tres Comas, originally created by Russ to re-billionize his bank account, was put into stealth mode once he made his valiant return into the Three Comma Club. But every billionaire needs pet projects to appease their founder syndrome, right? The man put radio on the internet for crying out loud, so clearly, he's an expert in the meticulous process of crafting a premium tequila.

"Tres Comas is literally the best tequila on the market. I drink it, so that's how you know," shares Russ Hanneman, founder of Tres Comas. "I love it! I'll buy a round for everyone! I can do that because I'm a billionaire. I'll also buy everyone a safe ride home though, can't let anything happen to my baby. And by my baby, I mean my precious and really expensive sportscar."

Tres Comas is made from 100% Blue Weber Agave that has been aged in American Oak barrels for over a year. The flavor profile has notes of vanilla and spice, and has a rich, toasted oak finish. Tres Comas can be enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or in the signature Billionaire's Margarita, which is just a regular Margarita but made with Tres Comas.

Tres Comas Añejo Tequila is on shelves now, available nationally in the U.S. where spirits are sold while supplies last for an SRP of $44.99.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

About HBO Licensing & Retail

HBO Licensing & Retail, a division of Home Box Office, Inc., partners with best-in-class licensees around the world to give HBO's global audience new and exciting ways to engage with their favorite shows. The division leverages iconic, award-winning HBO programs such as Game of Thrones, VEEP, Sex and the City, Silicon Valley, Insecure, The Sopranos, Big Little Lies, True Blood and more to create officially licensed consumer products, innovative merchandise programs, retail activations and live immersive experiences. HBO Licensing & Retail works across a broad range of product categories, including collectibles, apparel, publishing, live branded experiences, digital gaming, fashion and beauty collaborations, luxury accessories, and beyond. Officially licensed HBO merchandise can be purchased in retail stores around the world, online in the US at http://store.hbo.com .

About Russ Hanneman

Russ Hanneman, as anyone not living in a cave for the last several decades knows, made a billion dollars in the early 1990s with his company that allowed internet users to access radio stations, or, in his colorful words: "Putting radio on the mother-f**king Internet." Since then, he has launched other businesses, such as noted California billboard-purveyor Hanneman Outdoor Media, as well as busied himself with buying hockey teams, dating women thrown off reality shows for behavioral issues and the like.

For further information, please contact Russ' assistant:

TresComasAsst@hunterpr.com

Please Drink Responsibly. Even if you don't have three commas in your bank account.

Silicon Valley TM & © 2019 Home Box Office, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Under license to Diageo Americas, Inc.

SOURCE DIAGEO North America

Related Links

http://www.diageo.com

