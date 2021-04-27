You made it through a one-star year. You deserve a five-star summer. Hotwire is giving away $15,000 to upgrade your next vacation from 'meh' to 'magnificent'

Why is Hotwire choosing now as the time to give away a five-star summer? Research by Destination Analysts shows a significant increase in American traveler optimism. In fact, as of mid-April, adults' confidence in travel hit a pandemic record, with 72 percent reporting they were in a "ready-to-travel mindset"—up nearly 20 percent since January. [1] What's more, three-quarters of American travelers have been busy travel planning and dreaming, and 75 percent plan to take at least one trip in the next three months.

Hotwire is treating one travel-ready American to a summer filled with five-star hotel stays worth up to $15,000.

For Hotwire, the travel app that prides itself on offering travelers amazingly sweet deals on hotels through its Hot Rate bookings, this in itself is reason to celebrate. Cue the Five-Star Summer Giveaway! What's more, Hotwire aims to give every traveler a year-round reason to celebrate by enabling them to upgrade to a hotel with a better location, better amenities and a better experience for the same price as a plain vanilla room from those other sites.

So pack those bags, pull out the shades and enter to win the Hotwire five-star summer before May 14 with three easy steps:

Download the Hotwire app Find a sweet Hot Rate hotel deal in the app (for trips between June 4 - September 6, 2021 ) and take a screenshot Follow @Hotwire and tweet your deal @ us using #5StarSummer & #Sweepstakes

The five-star summer winner will receive up to $15,000 worth of fancy hotel stays in destinations of their choice all summer long. For sweepstakes details, terms and conditions, visit http://blog.hotwire.com/hotwire-is-giving-away-15000-to-upgrade-your-next-vacation-from-meh-to-magnificent/ .

For those who don't win the Hotwire five-star summer, there's still something to look forward to: From May 5-7, all travelers can score an even better-than-normal deal in the Hotwire app with an extra $20 off Hot Rate hotels when they use the code "VAXNRELAX."

About Hotwire

Hotwire is a leading discount travel site and app. Launched in 2000, Hotwire, Inc. was one of the first online travel sites to work with suppliers directly to book unsold inventory. By simply hiding the brand name, Hotwire can offer customers deep savings on hotel rooms, rental cars, and flights.

Hotwire is an operating company within Expedia Group. For more information, visit www.hotwire.com.

© 2021 Hotwire, Inc., an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Hotwire, Hot Rate and the Hotwire logo are trademarks of Hotwire, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners. CST# 2053390-50

[1] Destination Analysts (2021, April 19). Update on American Travel in the Period of Coronavirus-Week of April 19th. Destination Analysts. Accessed April 20, 2021

SOURCE Hotwire

Related Links

http://www.hotwire.com

