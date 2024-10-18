You may be Entitled to a Cash Payment from a Class Action Settlement if you used Beauty Tech Tools or Virtual Try On Tools on the Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Inc. Website or Mobile App within the State of Illinois between December 1, 2019 and August 31, 2023

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A proposed settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit that claims Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Inc. ("Charlotte Tilbury Beauty" or "Defendant") unlawfully collected, stored, and used individuals' biometric facial geometry while they used a beauty tech tool or other virtual try on tool on Charlotte Tilbury Beauty's website or mobile application within the state of Illinois.

The case is Halim v. Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Inc., et al., Case No. 2022-CH-11832, pending in the Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois, before the Honorable Sophia H. Hall. The proposed Settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing by Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, and Charlotte Tilbury Beauty denies it violated the law. The Court has not made any determination that Charlotte Tilbury Beauty has violated the law. Rather, to avoid the time and expense of litigation, the parties have agreed to settle the lawsuit. That Settlement has been preliminarily approved.

Am I a Member of the Settlement Class?

You are a member of the Settlement Class if you used a beauty tech tool or any another virtual try on tool on the Charlotte Tilbury Beauty website and/or mobile application, regardless as to the manner in which such tools were accessed, including but not limited to, "Charlotte's Virtual Try On," "Pro Skin Analysis," "Foundation Shade Finder," "Complexion Edit," "Highlight Shade Finder," "How To Apply," "Blush Finder," and "Skin Reader," in the state of Illinois at any time between December 1, 2019 and August 31, 2023.

What Can I Get From the Proposed Settlement?

If you believe you are a member of the Settlement Class, you can fill out a short claim form and potentially receive approximately $700 to $1100 from a $2,925,000 Settlement Fund. The Settlement Fund will also be used to pay Settlement Administration Expenses, attorneys' fees, costs and expenses, Class Representative's incentive award. Each Settlement Class Member who submits a timely, valid Claim Form will receive an equal payment from the Settlement Fund. The exact amount of the payment depends on certain factors to be determined, including how many Settlement Class Members submit valid Claim Forms. To receive a payment, you must submit a Claim Form by January 2, 2025. You can file a Claim Form online at www.IllinoisBeautySettlement.com, or visit the website and download a Claim Form and submit it by email or mail. Visit the website below or call for more information on filing your claim.

The Settlement also requires Defendant to provide prospective relief, as explained in the detailed Notice and Settlement Agreement at the website listed below.

What Are My Rights and Options?

File a claim. The only way to get money is to fill out a short claim form by January 2, 2025. If the Court approves the Settlement, you will be bound by all orders and judgments in the case.

Do Nothing. You will get no money, but will be bound by all orders and judgments in the case.

Exclude Yourself. If you do not want money from the Settlement and want to keep your right to file your own lawsuit against Charlotte Tilbury Beauty and the Released Parties for any of the issues or claims in the case, you must exclude yourself from the Class by December 18, 2024.

Object. You can also object to the Settlement, Class Counsel's request for attorneys' fees and expenses, and the request for an incentive award to the Class Representative if you disagree with them by December 18, 2024. The Court has appointed lawyers from the firms of Parasmo Lieberman Law and Schwartz Law PLLC to represent you as "Class Counsel." You can hire your own lawyer, but you'll need to pay your own legal fees.

The Court will hold a final hearing on the Settlement of this case at 11:00 a.m. on February 26, 2025 in Courtroom 2403 of the Richard J. Daley Center, 50 W. Washington St., Chicago, IL 60602 (or at such other time or location as the Court may without further notice direct). The hearing will be held remotely via Zoom videoconference at the discretion of the Court. Details on how to attend remotely will be posted at www.IllinoisBeautySettlement.com. You can go to this hearing, but you do not have to. If you want, you can hire your own attorney, at your own expense, to appear or speak for you at the hearing. The Court will hear any objections, determine if the Settlement is fair, and consider Class Counsels' request for attorneys' fees of up to 33% of the Settlement Fund, plus reimbursement of reasonable costs and expenses, and an incentive award to the Class Representative in an amount up to $10,000. Any money not awarded will stay in the Settlement Fund to pay Class Members who file valid claims.

How Do I Get More Information?

This notice is only a summary. For information, including the Claim Form, the Settlement other legal documents, visit www.IllinoisBeautySettlement.com or contact the administrator at 1-844-530-2230. Please do not attempt to contact the Court, Judge Hall, any Clerk of the Court, or Defendant about this Settlement notice.

URL: www.IllinoisBeautySettlement.com

SOURCE Parasmo Lieberman Law and Schwartz Law PLLC